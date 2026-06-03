Why Eagles Plan To Bring Back Brandon Graham After His Procedural Release

The Brandon Graham era with the Philadelphia Eagles hasn't come to end yet. The ball is in Graham's court, as it always is.

Graham was officially released by the Eagles as a post-June 1 cut, but this was expected based on how his contract was structured when he came out of retirement last year. The deal was a one-year contract worth $2.4 million, with four voided years added onto the back end.

The cash paid to Graham on the rest of the deal was voided if he was designated as a post-June 1 cut, which the Eagles executed this week.

There are plans for the Eagles to bring Graham back if he wants to come back. There's a roster spot waiting for Graham just in case.

If Graham wants to come back for his 17th season, he'll be back. Graham won't get a retirement press conference this time if he wants to hang up his cleats.

Do the Eagles even need Graham?

This isn't the same situation as last year when the Eagles were in dire need of pass rush help. Za'Darius Smith suddenly retired and the Eagles haven't acquired Jaelen Phillips yet. Nolan Smith was on the mend and the Eagles were throwing Jalyx Hunt into the free before he broke out.

Joshua Uche was getting a significant amount of playing time while Azeez Ojulari couldn't get on the field. Simply, put the Eagles needed Graham.

They don't need Graham this time around. Jonathan Greenard was acquired to essentially be the Phillips replacement (who the Eagles wanted to re-sign). Smith and Hunt were both productive when Phillips was in Philadelphia, and are expected to take the next step with Greenard lining up opposite of them.

Arnold Ebiketie, who was signed to a one-year deal, is the No. 4 pass rusher. This is a really good rotation.

If Graham is back, he'll be the No. 5 pass rusher and get limited snaps. Graham will just be around as a locker room voice and someone who will mentor the younger pass rushers in Smith and Hunt, who have been with the Eagles for several seasons now.

Any team can use Graham on a 53-man roster, but he just won't be playing much.

Would Graham be productive even if he did play?

The Eagles found ways to play Graham last year, even if Graham wasn't getting as much time at edge rusher. Philadelphia was even moving Graham inside to play defensive tackle in certain formations, and the Eagles are stacked at that position with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.

Graham significantly helped Carter out last year when he was managing his shoulder injury, and it helped Graham knows how to play on the inside and outside on the defensive line.

Defensive tackle is the deepest position on the roster. carter, Davis, Ojomo, Ty Robinson, and Byron Young are the top five defensive tackles -- and Gabe Hall has shown he can play. Don't forget Uar Bernard will have a roster spot as well.

Where Graham will play is intriguing, and if he can be productive in his limited snaps. Graham ended up playing 10.04% of the defensive snaps last season (this is equated for the full season).

When Graham did play, he was productive. He had a 17.7% pressure rate and 11 pressures with 3.0 sacks in 108 snaps. If Graham received 100 snaps again, those numbers would likely go down -- but he's still a productive player.

Graham would be an asset on this defensive line, even if he doesn't play much due to the talent on the defensive line.