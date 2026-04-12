How close is Dallas Goedert to passing Zach Ertz for greatest TE in Eagles history?
Dallas Goedert is getting a ninth year with the Philadelphia Eagles, and an opportunity to reset the history books for tight ends with the franchise.
Goedert was brought back on a one-year contract this offseason, one year after setting the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 11.
How can Goedert top his 2025 season? By moving up the franchise record books of course.
Since Goedert is coming back for another season in Philadelphia, he has an opportunity to put himself in the conversation with Ertz for the greatest tight end in franchise history.
Ertz is a tough act to follow, considering he previously held the NFL record for most catches by a tight end in an NFL season (116) and had the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII to net the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.
Goedert hasn't reached those levels Ertz has, but he has an opportunity to pass Ertz statistically amongst the franchise greats at tight end. While Goedert has a ways to go, he's getting close to topping Ertz's marks.
Dallas Goedert ranks amongst Eagles TEs
Category
Number
Rank
Receptions
409
2nd
Receiving Yards
4,676
3rd
Receiving TD
35
2nd
Receptions
Goedert has a ways to go to catch Ertz, who has 579 catches in his career -- second most amongst any player in Eagles history. While Goedert is second on the list for tight ends, he's 171 receptions behind Ertz for the top spot.
May take three seasons for Goedert to even catch Ertz, assuming he's in an Eagles uniform that long. Goedert would need to average 57 receptions a season, and he's reached 57+ catches only three times (60 catches last year).
If AJ Brown is dealt, there could be a bigger role for Goedert in store.
Receiving yards
Goedert has a ways to go to catch Ertz in this category too, as he sits 1,592 yards behind Ertz for most in Eagles history. Goedert would need to average 796 yards over the next two years to catch Ertz -- and his highest total is 830 (2021).
With more focus on the tight end under Mannion, perhaps Goedert can significantly close the cap on Ertz. Goedert can move into second place on the list this year, as he's just 323 yards behind Brent Celek.
Receiving TDs
Goedert is only three touchdowns away from tying Ertz for the most by a tight end in Eagles history, and four away from owning the record to himself. He should surpass that mark this season if he stays healthy.
The Eagles never had a tight end have 40 recieving touchdowns in franchise history. Goedert is five away from that mark as well.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL