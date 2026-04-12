How close is Dallas Goedert to passing Zach Ertz for greatest TE in Eagles history?

Dallas Goedert is getting a ninth year with the Philadelphia Eagles, and an opportunity to reset the history books for tight ends with the franchise.

Goedert was brought back on a one-year contract this offseason, one year after setting the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season with 11.

How can Goedert top his 2025 season? By moving up the franchise record books of course.

Since Goedert is coming back for another season in Philadelphia, he has an opportunity to put himself in the conversation with Ertz for the greatest tight end in franchise history.

Ertz is a tough act to follow, considering he previously held the NFL record for most catches by a tight end in an NFL season (116) and had the game-winning touchdown catch in Super Bowl LII to net the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

Goedert hasn't reached those levels Ertz has, but he has an opportunity to pass Ertz statistically amongst the franchise greats at tight end. While Goedert has a ways to go, he's getting close to topping Ertz's marks.

Dallas Goedert ranks amongst Eagles TEs

Category Number Rank Receptions 409 2nd Receiving Yards 4,676 3rd Receiving TD 35 2nd

Receptions

Goedert has a ways to go to catch Ertz, who has 579 catches in his career -- second most amongst any player in Eagles history. While Goedert is second on the list for tight ends, he's 171 receptions behind Ertz for the top spot.

May take three seasons for Goedert to even catch Ertz, assuming he's in an Eagles uniform that long. Goedert would need to average 57 receptions a season, and he's reached 57+ catches only three times (60 catches last year).

If AJ Brown is dealt, there could be a bigger role for Goedert in store.

Receiving yards

Goedert has a ways to go to catch Ertz in this category too, as he sits 1,592 yards behind Ertz for most in Eagles history. Goedert would need to average 796 yards over the next two years to catch Ertz -- and his highest total is 830 (2021).

With more focus on the tight end under Mannion, perhaps Goedert can significantly close the cap on Ertz. Goedert can move into second place on the list this year, as he's just 323 yards behind Brent Celek.

Receiving TDs

Goedert is only three touchdowns away from tying Ertz for the most by a tight end in Eagles history, and four away from owning the record to himself. He should surpass that mark this season if he stays healthy.

The Eagles never had a tight end have 40 recieving touchdowns in franchise history. Goedert is five away from that mark as well.