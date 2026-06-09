Eagles OTA Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction -- Including A.J. Brown Leaks

The biggest week of the spring for the Philadelphia Eagles has arrived.

Mandatory minicamp is two practices for where everyone on the Eagles' 90-man roster will gather and participate in on-field activities. This will be a good read of the depth chart and how things stack up in regards to roster construction.

While it's still difficult to gauge how players perform in shells and shorts, it's the only indicator of performance until the pads come on. This is the culmination of anything that's happened this offseason regarding the Eagles.

A lot has happened since the start of the spring workouts and minicamp, enough narratives to last an entire offseason. There are a few narratives out there that need to be taken care of.

Let's separate reality from fiction here. A lot of this involves A.J. Brown -- in one way or another.

The Eagles are better off without A.J. Brown

Reality or Fiction: Fiction

In 2026, the Eagles are not a better football team without Brown. Anyone that says otherwise doesn't understand the impact a three-time All-Pro receiver has on an offense. No matter Brown's issues with the Eagles, he still is the only wide receiver in franchise history to have 5,000 yards over a four-year span.

The Eagles have DeVonta Smith, who is ready to be the WR1. Dontayvion Wicks has a lot to prove, even with all his potential. Makai Lemon has also never played a snap in the league, and first-round picks aren't always hits -- as the Eagles know. There's a lot of uncertainty at wide receiver in Brown's absence.

For the long term, the Eagles are better off. Brown's talent will be hard to replicate, but he had his own red flag that didn't involve whatever was bothering him with the Eagles. They'll get an opportunity to replensih the roster with the 2028 first-round pick -- along with the three first-round picks they have over the next few years.

This is still a talented roster, even without Brown. The Eagles are still in an arms race with the Rams and Seahawks, who are currently better than them (and the Rams just added Myles Garrett). They can compete for the NFC title, but this roster isn't as strong as it was the last four years.

A.J. Brown leaked information to the media

Reality or Fiction: Fiction

Fans don't want to hear this, telling the media things with cameras around and other members pf the organization present isn't leaking information to the media. With a 53-man roster, things are going to be told and messages are going to be sent.

Let's call a spade a spade. Some are upset A.J. Brown didn't want to play for the Eagles anymore, and are using that behavior to justify Brown not wanting to play for their favorite team. If Smith and Mailata wanted out of Philadelphia, the same vitirol would be towards them.

Brown was public about his frustrations regarding the organization. Players respected him in the locker room, which is why he was voted as a captain.

Maybe some more will come out on brown now that's he's gone, but he'll be fine in New England. So will Jalen Hurts and so will the Eagles.

There's no way Eagles are keeping four quarterbacks

Reality or Fiction: Reality

The Eagles are already reservinga roster spot for Uar Bernard. Would they really reserve another one for developmental quarterback in Cole Payton?

This is highly unlikely. The Eagles are already preparing for the potential of Tanner McKee not being on the roster, as Andy Dalton has been taking the majority of the QB2 reps -- at least in the open portion of practices available to the media.

Dalton is more than capable enough of being the QB2 behind Jalen Hurts, while Payton can be like McKee in his rookie year and develop as the QB3. The Eagles have cut rookie quarterbacks before, but Payton has a unique skill set that can help them this year and down the road.

McKee is good enough for an elevated role somewhere. That just may not be on the Eagles.

The Eagles will add a safety at some point before the season starts

Reality or Fiction: Reality

Hard to believe this is the group the Eagles will enter the year with, especially in Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps are the starters, with Michael Carter as the No. 3.

J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, Kapena Gushiken, and Maximus Pulley are competing for the No. 4 safety job -- perhaps even a No. 5 job if the Eagles decide to keep five (and they have in the past).

The Eagles are giving Epps the opportunity to earn the starting job opposite Mukuba, with Cooper DeJean playing safety in base defense. Is it really going to be Epps come September?

Good bet the Eagles will look to acquire a safety at some point this summer, perhaps two. The Eagles once went into camp with Marcus Epps and Jaquiski Tartt as the potential starting safeties and had Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson starting Week 1 -- and Gardner-Johnson and Reed Blankenship made the team in the final week (the Eagles acquired Gardner-Johnson).

Don't fret over safety yet. It's a long summer.