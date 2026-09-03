Eagles Practice Squad Players Most Likely to Be Promoted (Including WR With a Big Role)

The Philadelphia Eagles have finalized their 17-man practice squad this week, an extension of their 53-man roster.

The practice squad is important to the Eagles. They view their roster as a 70-man roster, the 53 players on the active roster and 17 players on the practice squad. The Eagles like to develop players on the practice squad in the hopes a few of them contribute on the active roster in due time.

Look at E.J. Jenkins. He was on the practice squad for a few years and was activated for Super Bowl LIX. The converted wide receiver was a tight end the Eagles developed.

There are players on this practice squad the Eagles will develop, and there are players that can contribute immediately.

The Eagles get up to two practice squad elevations a week on the 53-man roster -- and can use one player on their practice squad as a game day elevation up to three times a year. To play a fourth time, that practice squad player has to be elevated to the 53-man roster.

Who will the Eagles elevate Week 1? Which players on the practice squad will contribute immediately to this football team? Who is the most likely to land on the active roster this year?

1. Britain Covey (WR)

The Eagles need someone to catch punts this season, and Vic Fangio is against Cooper DeJean doing it. Fortunately, the Eagles don't have to have DeJean return punts for the first three weeks.

This is why Covey is here. He wasn't going to make the 53, but the Eagles can elevate Covey from the practice squad as the seventh receiver for the first three weeks as the punt returner -- before making the call whether to promote him on the active roster.

Without Covey, the Eagles were a disaster returning punts. They won't make that mistake this year.

2. Chance Campbell (LB)

Campbell was a candidate to make the Eagles' 53-man roster and he's a favorite of Vic Fangio. The Eagles defensive coordinator even said Campbell should be on the 53-man roster when writing our projections in training camp.

While the Eagles are deep at inside linebacker, Campbell was on the practice squad last year and wasn't elevated. That won't be the case this year, as he's a played Fangio and the defensive staff developed.

The Eagles also could use Campbell on special teams, and he should get a look there.

3. Dameon Pierce (RB)

The Eagles liked Pierce this summer, but just ran out of time to evaluate him. A hamstring injury held Pierce back in training camp, but he ran the ball well prior to the injury. Pierce picked up where he left off once he returned, but the Eagles were never keeping four running backs on the initial 53.

Week 1? Might be a different story thanks to the practice squad elevations.

"When you're talking about some of those guys that those conversations -- like Pierce, you can just run out of time, but you want them," said Eagles general manager Howie Roseman. "You want them part of the team. You know that if called upon, they can do their role at a high level.

"We had a few of those guys where they understood availability's a huge part and it doesn't mean they're not going to be available going forward, but it's just the way it worked out this summer."

Pierce can run the ball and return kicks. Good chance he's an early elevation.

4. Gabe Hall (DT)

Hall made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster last year and was on the active roster for Week 1. He was elevated just once after he landed pack on the practice squad, but the Eagles could bring him up if they have an injury at defensive tackle.

Hopefully the Eagles don't have to worry about that, but Hall is an NFL-ready player. He can fill a role as a fifth defensive tackle if needed.

While Hall won't be an early practice squad elevation, he could see time at some point this year.

5. Jaydon Blue (RB)

Blue has experience in the NFL, playing in five games with the Cowboys in his rookie year. The fifth-round pick had 38 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown (3.4 yards per carry). He also returned three kicks last year, so he has some experience in kickoff return.

Perhaps this is where the Eagles use Blue early in the season, as they haven't settled on a kickoff returner yet. Blue is a candidate to be elevated early due to special teams.

6. Cole Wisniewski (S)

The Eagles liked Wisniewski in training camp, but he was set back with a nagging hamstring injury throughout the summer. Once Wisniewski returned, he was with the second team and in contention for the No. 4 safety spot.

A concussion hurt Wisniewski's roster chances, but the Eagles were always going to get him back on the practice squad. They can activate Wisniewski from the practice squad early in the year if he's ready to go, but Wisniewski might be better off contributing later in the year.

There are plans for Wisniewski, based on how the summer went when Wisniewski was able to practice.

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