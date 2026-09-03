Where Every Eagles Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Deadline

Trimming a roster to 53 players isn't easy, especially with a roster as talented as the Philadelphia Eagles.

The front office plays a different game with the 53, viewing the roster has a 70-man squad. 53 players on the active roster plus the 17-man practice squad (the Eagles had a designated international player spot).

What Howie Roseman hopes is the players he cuts from the initial 53 can clear waivers, then sign those players to the practice squad. The Eagles weren't so fortunate this time around, getting an NFL-high four players from their 91-man roster claimed off waivers.

A lot of players were able to come back to the Eagles via the practice squad. Some aren't back at all, and the front office even added some cut players from other organizations.

Overall, the Eagles cut 36 players. Two were placed on injured reserve/designated to return -- Jakorian Bennett and Grant Calcaterra.

Which cuts were the Eagles able to retain on the practice squad? Who signed to other practice squads?

Here's where all the cuts ended up.

Eagles practice squad

Britain Covey (WR)

Gabe Hall (DT)

Danny Gray (WR)

Jake Majors (G/T)

John Ojukwu (G/T)

Keyshawn James-Newby (EDGE)

Joshwa Weru (EDGE)

Uar Bernard (DT)

Chance Campbell (LB)

Cole Wisniewski (S)

Maximus Pulley (S)

Carson Steele (RB)

Dameon Pierce (RB)

Of the Eagles 17-man practice squad, 13 spent the summer with the Eagles in training camp. Eight of the 13 that are on the inital 2026 practice squad weren't with the orgainzation at any point last season, while five players were on last year's practice squad.

The five returnees from last year? Hall, Covey, Campbell, Majors, and Gray.

Covey and Hall were on the active roster at various points last seaosn. The Eagles could elevate Hall to the active roster at some point this season if one of the five defensive tackles are out with an injury. Covey will be an early elevation this season as a punt returner before the Eagles have to put him on the active roster -- assuming he's the punt returner after three weeks again.

This is a younger practice squad than last season. The Eagles are carrying seven players age-25 or older while they carried 11 at the beginning of last year. They have six rookies and eight combined first-or-second year players this year.

Claimed off waivers

Kapena Gushiken (DB)

Cameron Latu (TE)

Cameron Williams (T)

Myles Hinton (T)

The Eagles ended up losing four players to waivers, the most in the league. The biggest loss was Gushiken, their highest-paid player of the initial undrfated free agent signings and a bubble player on the 53.

The Eagles were hoping to get Gushiken on the practice squad, keeping Mac McWilliams over him.

Philadelphia kept four tight ends, but E.J. Jenkins made the roster over Cameron Latu. It was a surprise to the Eagles Latu was claimed off waiver, but the Patriots did have a good look at him in the joint practices this summer.

Williams and Hinton didn't develop as well as Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin this summer. Both tackles strugged at times in training camp, but offensive linemen are valuable in this league. Neither player developed as the Eagles would have hoped, but both Williams and Hinton were 2025 drfat picks.

That's a loss to Howie Roseman.

"Don't feel good about losing those guys," Roseman said. "We lost two draft picks. We lost a special teamer, a tight end who had 10 special teams tackles for us last year and a blocked kick. Don't feel good about that.

"We lost a young defensive back that we liked. That goes along with this. You can't sit here and feel tremendously good when you're losing players. We'll do our best to try to replenish that."

Cut players who signed to other team's practice squads

Jose Ramirez (EDGE)

The Eagles only lost one player they cut to another team's practice squad, but they kept the 13 players they wanted to keep.

Jose Ramirez ended up signing with the Patriots practice squad. The Patriots saw Ramirez play well in the joint practices and brought him over with Cameron Latu.

One of the players that was a practice squad surprise was Deontae Lawson, who didn't sign with the Eagles practice squad. Zion Wilson was another player who didn't end up on the Eagles practice squad. Both players had a promising summer.

The rest of the cuts

Deontae Lawson (LB)

Zion Wilson (DT)

Michael Jordan (G)

David Blay (DT)

Zeke Correll (C)

Isaiah Bolden (CB)

Erik Ezukamna (WR)

Quez Watkins (WR)

Tahj Washington (WR)

Andre Sam (S)

Brandon George (LB)

Jaylen Mahoney (DB)

Stone Smartt (TE)

Samori Toure (WR)

Shaun Wade (DB)

Ambry Thomas (CB)

Jordan Mims (RB)

Tarron Jackson (EDGE)

The 17 other cuts didn't end up on other team's practice squads yet, but it's still early in the year. We'll see which of the Eagles cuts from this group end up with the Eagles or other organizations.

The two to watch from this group are Lawson and Wilson.

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