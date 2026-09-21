Somewhere in New England, A.J. Brown is rehabbing a high ankle sprain suffered in the Patriots’ season opener and will miss a month. Meanwhile, the Eagles receivers are learning to play without him and, while life without A.J. remains a work in progress, it seems so far, so good.

No one is complaining about not getting the ball enough. No one is ripping the offense. And that’s a good start.

More so, however, the Eagles receivers are coming together in big moments. Led by DeVonta Smith’s excellence, Tay Wicks’ steadiness, and Darius Cooper’s ability to know his role when called upon, the Eagles came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans, 24-20, on Sunday.

“I feel like it was time,” Smith told NBC Sports Philadelphia in the locker room. “It was time for me to go out there, time for me to show what I can do, that I can be that guy. “And I had the opportunity, and I went out there and did it.”

Did he ever. Smith was targeted a career-high 13 times. He made 10 catches for 117 yards, including a 22-yard score, which was his 32nd touchdown in 82 regular-season games. The six-year pro and onetime Heisman Trophy-winner caught four passes for 39 yards on the Eagles’ game-winning drive, including a sweet catch near the sideline that covered 19 yards and put Philly at the Tennessee 3-yard line with 14 ticks left in a game they trailed, 20-17.

Wicks had a 20-yard catch on the game-winning drive. He had a busy first half with four catches on all four targets for 54 yards. He finished with five receptions for 74 yards.

He now has 7 catches for 147 yards and a TD in two games with his new team. If he keeps this up, it’s only going to be a matter of time before he sets a new career-high for receiving yards, which stands at just 97 yards accomplished in his rookie season of 2023.

Already, he set a new career-high for his longest reception, doing that last week with a 62-yard grab against the Commanders. He’s making the Eagles look good for rewarding him with a one-year extension when they got him in a trade from the Packers.

Eagles WRs Off To Strong Start Without A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) celebrates after the Eagles’ victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Then, there’s Darius Cooper. The second-year undrafted free agent from tiny Tarleton State came up huge in the clutch with a 3-yard touchdown catch in the back of the end zone with nine seconds left to give the Eagles the win.

The first thing the religious pass-catcher did when he entered the locker room is what any good husband would do. He texted his wife, typing out, ‘What about that, huh?’ the Eagles receiver told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark after the comeback was in the books.

“I was out there really to set a pick for Smitty,” Cooper told Clark, “but how the defense played it, we always gotta have a follow back on how they play a counter. So, the second progression was open. Jay made a great read, a great throw. By the time I looked up, the ball was just in the air. I grabbed it.”

Cooper, who has three special teams tackles after two games, had two catches for 26 yards.

“He's accepted his role, and he's starring in his role at this particular time," said head coach Nick Sirianni. "Good teams have guys that know their role and accept it. Great teams have guys that star in their role, and Darius Cooper's done that.”

Smith agrees, and, so far, like what he sees from a group that also found a way to get Hollywood Brown involved with a pair of successful jet sweeps and got a 14-yard catch on third-and-8 from rookie Makai Lemon.

“That's what it's all about, man,” said Smith. “Teams are gonna try to do things to take me away, and they have to make a play. And I think, in our room, everybody understands that. I think we do a great job going out there, playing our ball, making plays when we get the chance.”

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