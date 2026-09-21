Grading Each Position After Eagles Win Over Titans: WRs Flawless, Major Problems On O-Line and Safety

If the Philadelphia Eagles had some truth serum, they would admit they're fortunate to be 2-0.

The Eagles don't have to apologize for how they won games in the first two weeks of the season either. They're 2-0, which is all that matters.

Sunday's win against the Tennessee Titans wasn't the prettiest performance. There were plenty of winners and losers from Week 2, along with takeaways that still a deeper story regarding this football team.

The report cards still have to come out, and Week 2 is no different. Every position was graded, and this is how the Eagles fared.

Quarterback: B+

Jalen Hurts is the reason the Eagles won this game, leading Philadelphia to the comeback victory with under two minutes to play and getting out of Nashville with a 2-0 record, Hurts went 6-of-8 for 61 yards on the final drive, with the winning touchdown to Darius Cooper in the final seconds.

The throws that were incomplete? A Dontayvion Wicks drop and a throwaway. That final drive showed how efficient Hurts was on the day, as he had a passser rating of 135.9. Hurts was 26-of-37 for 264 yards with 2 TD, 2 INT and an 85.9 passer rating in the win, but 9-of-12 for 158 yards with a TD and INT on throws of 10+ air yards (109.7 rating).

The end zone interception in the first quarter was a blemish from Hurts, and it gave the Titans the early lead while keeping them in the game the entire time. Hurts was hit as he threw the second interception iin the fourth quarter, which is on the offensive line more than him.

The Eagles are 2-0 because of Hurts, who has been very good to start the season.

Running back: C

This is a product of Saquon Barkley getting injured on the first carry, but the run game was not good throughout the day. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley combined for 20 carries for 57 yards (2.9 yards per carry), with a longest run of 9 yards.

Including Barkley, all the running backs had 24 carries for 66 yards (2.8 yards per carry). Shipley was the most efficient of the three, but the Titans also stacked the box with Barkley out and dared Jalen Hurts to throw. Bigsby faced an 8-man box 46.2% of the time and Shipley 14.3%.

The run game is in trouble without Barkley, but this also doesn't fall on Bigsby and Shipley either. This is on the offensive line and their struggles up front.

Wide receiver: A+

This group deserves a pat on the back for how they performed through two weeks, especially DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Smith was the WR1 the Eagles knew they had, finishing with 10 catches for 117 yards and a TD in Sunday's win, including the 19-yard reception on 3rd-and-6 that set up the winning score in the final seconds.

Wicks finished with 5 catches for 74 yards, all the receptions coming on third and fourth down. He's been better than advertised, and has consistently improved since training cmap began. Darius Cooper -- who had the winning touchdown catch -- is the third best wideout on this team.

The Eagles have another good wide receiver duo, as Smith and Wicks are only going to get better. Look at why Jalen Hurts has been so efficient through two games.

Tight end: D

Take Dallas Goedert out of the equation, and the Eagles tight end group are one of the worst in the NFL. That's what happened Sunday, as Goedert left the game with a knee injury.

Johnny Mundt added little in the pass game and didn't provide much as a run blocker. E.J. Jenkins was mainly used as a blocker in his 23 snaps, but he helped protect Hurts in the final minute of the game-winning drive.

Mundt isn't a TE1 and Jenkins isn't a TE2. With Goedert out, the Eagles are asking too much from both these players. They need help at tight end, especially a pass catcher that can open things up in "12 personnel." Can't run "11 personnel" every play in a Sean Mannion offense.

Offensive line: F

The Eagles made the ball to switch two positions on the offensive line and have Cam Jurgens at left guard and Drew Kendall at center as a result of Landon Dickerson's injury. It went as expected, and the entire left side of the line struggled.

Jurgens was beaten six times and finished with a beat rate of 14.0%. He allowed three pressures and had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 7.0%. Kendall had a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 4.7% (2 pressures) and Jordan Mailata was at 7.0% (3 pressures).

Jeffery Simmons had a lot to do with the offensive line issues on the left side, but that side of the line struggled because of the changes made at two positions. This is the long-term solution with Dickerson out, but early returns aren't good.

Perhaps the offensive line will be better next week. Hurts and the run game badly need them to improve.

Edge Rusher: B-

The pass rush leaves a lot to be desired, but they are getting to the quarterback. Nolan Smith finished with a sack and a QB hit in the win, but that was his only significant play. Jalyx Hunt was better on Sunday with three pressures and a QB hit, having a pressure rate of 17.6%.

The Eagles aren't getting much from Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, which is surprising. Epenesa did have a pressure on Sunday, but a missed tackle that resulted in a Cam Ward touchdown.

The edge rushers have been fine, but this group needs Jonathan Greenard back.

Defensive tackle: B

The sack by Jalen Carter late in the fourth quarter was a game-changing play, and the Titans had to settle for a field goal instead of a touchdown as a result. Carter had three pressures, a sack, and a QB hit in the win -- carrying a group that was just okay on Sunday.

Jordan Davis was only on the field for six pass rushing snaps, and Moro Ojomo struggled. Ojomo had just a 4.8% pressure rate and two missed tackles.

If it wasn't for Carter and his game-changing play, this group gets a lower mark. The Eagles aren't getting what they paid for from Davis to start the season and the defensive tackle group has been inconsistent.

Linebacker: B-

Zack Baun won't be defensive player of the week this week. The Titans picked on both Baun and Jihaad Campbell in the passing game, particularly Campbell -- who allowed 4 catches for 52 yards (46 of those yards came after the catch).

Cam Ward had a 118.8 passer rating targeting Baun and Campbell, and Baun had two missed tackles on Sunday. The Titans were trying to stay away from Baun, and it worked.

Campbell was the focus, as he did have a forced fumble along with 10 tackles. He's made plays, but the coverage numbers have to improve. The group will have better showings as the year goes on.

Cornerback: A

The top three cornerbacks were elite in coverage on Sunday. Elite.

Cooper DeJean responded from his Week 1 performance, as Cam Ward was just 1-of-2 for 5 yards targeting him. DeJean allowed just 1 yard after the catch, a massive improvement from Week 1.

Mitchell and Woolen were shutdown corners again, as Ward was just 4-of-8 for 37 yards targeting the duo. Mitchell allowed just 4.0 yards per attempt and Woolen 5.3, as the two combined for just 2 yards after the catch.

Woolen's numbers should have been better, as he allowed a 15-yard completion at the end of the game as the Eagles were trying to kill clock by giving up the middle of the field in the final seconds.

This group has been incredible through two weeks. The saving grace of this defense.

Safety: D

Marcus Epps and Andrew Mukuba both struggled in Week 2, as safety was a tremendouus liability in the secondary. Epps missed a tackle on a 3rd-and-22 run that was a microcosm of how the Eagles tackled on Sunday. He also allowed a completion for 28 yards on 3rd-and-13 to Elic Ayomanor and had three missed tackles on the day.

Mukuba wasn't any better either. He had three missed tackles and hasn't made the big plays the Eagles thought they were getting from the second-year player.

Neither of the Eagles safeties were good, and Michael Carter barely played. This group may be up-and-down all year.

Special teams: A

That 58-yard field goal from Jake Elliott had to feel good. Elliott was perfect on field goal attempts and extra points again, massive in a one-score game. The 58-yard field goal was Elliott's longest since converting a 58-yard kick in Week 2 last season (against the Chiefs).

Both of Braden Mann's kicks ended up inside the 20, as he averaged 50.5 net yards per punt. Mann has played at an All-Pro level through two weeks, and still was able to get a punt off despite an attempt that was nearly blocked (which was the only flaw on this unit).

The kickoff coverage improved from Week 1, as the Titans didn't get past their own 31. The punt team allowed just nine yards. Britain Covey also averaged 15.5 yards per punt return.

The Eagles have to feel good about where their special teams are at right now.

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