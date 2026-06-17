Eagles Quickly Answer Major Minicamp Questions With Flurry of Roster Moves

Even with the summer break in full spring, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't done finding ways to tinker with their roster.

They didn't have a choice with one of those players. Pass rusher Joe Tyron-Shoyinka was placed on the reserve/retired list, creading a roster spot available.

The Eagles made two signings, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and defensive back Shaun Wade -- both players were standouts in the UFL this year. In a corresponding move, the Eagles waived defensive back Brandon Johnson.

Essentially Ezukanma was the signing with Tyron-Shoyinka retiring and they exchanged Johnson for Wade.

With these four roster moves occurring, the picture at the bottom of the Eagles roster becomes more clearer.

Tryon-Shoyinka's retirement

When the Eagles signed Tryon-Shoyinka in March, the signing was an underrated one. This added depth to the pass rusher group, as Tyron-Shoyinka was battling for the No. 4 pass rusher spot behind Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and Arnold Ebiketie.

Since then, the Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard -- which bumped Tryon-Shoyinka down the depth chart. Tryon-Shoyinka was a no show for the OTAs and mandatory minicamp, raising the red flags if he was still on the roster. The Eagles even signed AJ Epenesa in the midst of Tyron-Shoyinka being a no show, so perhaps they knew the retirement was coming.

Brandon Graham may also be back, which makes the pass rusher room crowded. There may not have been any room for Tyron-Shoyinka, even if he wanted to give football another go this summer.

Even at 27 years old, Tyron-Shoyinka felt this was the right time to step away for football.

The UFL signings

With the United Football League seaosn concluded, plenty of the stars in the league are hoping to latch on with NFL teams and have a shot of making the roster. This has been common with spring football becoming a thing over the last half decade, no matter if it's the Alliance of American Football, the XFL, United Staes Football league, or the United Football League.

The Eagles made two signings from the UFL, WR Erik Ezukanma and DB Shaun Wade. Both players have spent time in the NFL and have found some success in sticking around the league before their UFL journeys.

Ezukanma was a fourth-round picks of the Miami Dolphins in the 2022 NFL Draft, making the team in his rookie season before a lingering neck injury cost him most of the 2023 season -- and nearly half of training camp in 2024. The Dolphins bounced Ezukanma on and off the practice squad before waiving him in 2025. Ezukanma was on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before being released in October.

He had 15 catches for 227 yards and a touchdown for the D.C. Defenders, and averaged 24.6 yards per return on kickoffs.

Wade has NFL experience, starting six games in 2023 with the New England Patriots and playing 20 games for them over three seasons. He was a fifth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2021 draft. After Wade's release from the Patriots, he was on the Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad in 2024 and spent training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2025 before being placed on injured reserve.

Wade spent this spring with the Dallas Renegades of the UFL to prove he was healthy. The Eagles saw enough to bring Wade in after he had 3 INT and a forced fumble in 8 games.

Do the UFL signings have a roster shot?

The intriguing aspect of Ezukanma is his return ability. He averaged 24.6 yards per return on kickoffs, so Ezukanma will get a long look there. The Eagles have Will Shipley as the front runner for the kick return job, with Dameon Pierce and others also battling for that spot. Wouldn't hurt for Ezukanma to get a look there, especially since it will be very difficult for him to make the team at wide receiver.

Wade also faces long odds too. Do the Eagles view Wade as a cornerback, safety, or both?

If Wade is a safety, like how the Eagles used Johnson, perhaps his starting experience gives him a chance to earn a roster spot. Behind Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps, there are three spots up for grabs at safety. This is where Wade has an opportunity to showcase hsi talents to the front office.

Never say never with Ezukanma and Wade, but both are long shots to make the 53-man roster.