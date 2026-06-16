Updated Eagles Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp: Where Free Agent Signings Stand
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Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles have to like where they stand amongst the contenders in the NFC.
Are the Eagles on the level of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks? Not exactly, but that's why the games are played. The Eagle shave to like where their roster stands, even if they can make some improvements.
The Eagles did add Michael Jordan and AJ Epenesa at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, so they are far from done adding to their roster. There likely will be other changes coming during training camp, as Howie Roseman is always looking to add to his roster.
How does the current roster stand? Where can the Eagles improve prior to Week 1?
This depth chart is far from a finished product, but here's where things stand at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. This even projects where Jordan and Epenesa will be once they get the pads on.
Quarterback
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Fourth Team
Jalen Hurts
Andy Dalton
Tanner McKee
Cole Payton
Dalton has been getting the majority of the second team reps in minicamp, so he's the QB2 for now. Until McKee gets traded, the QB2 should be his. Actions speak louder than words.
Running back
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Fourth Team
Saquon Barkley
Tank Bigsby
Will Shipley
Dameon Pierce
Elijah Mitchell
This position is mostly chalk, as Shipley has the edge over Pierce and Mitchell. Shipley had a good minicamp and caught a lot of passes, so he is the front runner for the RB3 job.
Wide receiver
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Fourth Team
DeVonta Smith
Hollywood Brown
Johnny Wilson
Samori Toure
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
Elijah Moore
Quez Watkins
Makai Lemon
Britain Covey
Danny Gray
Even with Lemon missing minicamp (hamstring), he'll be competing with Wicks for the WR2 job. Brown is also in the mix, as he was impressive in minicamp. Moore and Wilson also got first team reps with Smith and Lemon out.
Smith is WR1 with Wicks at WR2 for now. Lemon should open camp as the WR3.
Tight end
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Fourth Team
Dallas Goedert
Johnny Mundt
Eli Stowers
Grant Calcaterra
Stone Smartt
E.J. Jenkins
Dae'Quan Wright
Mundt is ahead of Stowers on the depth chart this summer, as Stowers has gotten off to a slow start in OTAs. There's little reason for concern at this point, but Mundt is a more complete player than Stowers at this stage in the game.
The Eagles could keep four tight ends, so that's something to watch this summer.
Offensive line
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
LT
Jordan Mailata
Markel Bell
Hollin Pierce
LG
Landon Dickerson
Michael Jordan
Myles Hinton
Willie Lampkin
C
Cam Jurgens
Drew Kendall
Jake Majors
RG
Tyler Steen
Micah Morris
Jaeden Roberts
RT
Landon Dickerson
Fred Johnson
John Okukwu
Cameron Williams
The offensive line depth chart is always in flux, especially in the two days of minicamp. With Jordan aboard, let's assume he's going to be the No. 3 guard -- which shuffles everything around.
Kendall is the backup center and Johnson is the No. 3 tackle (and the swing tackle). Bell has moved around from left tackle to right tackle, but Johnson would be the first one called upon if Mailata of Lane Johnson go down.
Morris has been at right guard, but so has Hinton -- who's moving around from guard and tackle. This group continues to be in flux, even when training camp arrives.
Pass rusher
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Jalyx Hunt
Nolan Smith
AJ Epenesa
Keyshawn James-Newby
Jose Ramirez
Jonathan Greenard
Arnold Ebiketie
Joe Tyron-Shoyinka
Joshua Weru
Hunt has the edge over Smith for the starting job opposite Greenard, who didn't participate in team drills as he's still rehabbing his shoulder injury. With Epenesa in the fold, he takes the No. 5 pass rusher spot over Tyron-Shoyinka-- who was a no show in minicamp. James-Newby can't be counted out of the mix either.
Defensive tackle
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Jalen Carter
Moro Ojomo
Ty Robinson
Uar Bernard
Zion Wilson
Jordan Davis
Byron Young
Gabe Hall
Tae'Quon Graham
The top three defensive tackle positions are chalk, as this is the deepest position on the roster. Young has the edge for the No. 4 spot over Robinson, who has struggled in minicamp.
Don't forget there is a roster spot reserved for Bernard, but six defensive tackles may make the roster.
Off-ball linebacker
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Zack Baun
Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
Chance Campbell
Jihaad Campbell
Smael Mondon
Deontae Lawson
This may be the easiest position to project on the roster, but Trotter Jr. could compete for a starting spot here (Campbell is projected to start once his shoulder is good to go). This is a good problem to have for the Eagles.
Cornerback
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
CB
Quinyon Mitchell
Kelee Ringo
Jakorian Bennett
Tariq Castro-Fields
CB
Tariq Woolen
Jonathan Jones
Mac McWilliams
Ambry Thomas
Slot
Cooper DeJean
Jonathan Jones
Michael Carter
Kapena Gushiken
Notice how Jones is listed twice here. The Eagles had Jones as the top backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot, as they like his versatility. Ringo is an excellent special teams player, and still occupies a second team spot on the depth chart.
Carter and Gushiken can both play safety, so something to monitor this summer.
Safety
First Team
Second Team
Third Team
Andrew Mukuba
J.T. Gray
Andre Sam
Brandon Johnson
Marcus Epps
Michael Carter
Cole Wisniewski
Maximus Pulley
Epps is the front runner to start at safety, but the Eagles could also had here at some point this summer. Carter is the front runner to be the No. 3 safety, while Gray is a good special teams player.
Wisniewski didn't participate in the team portion of practice with an injury, but Pulley showed some flashes. This position is wide open for roster spots.
Special teams
Position
Player
K
Jake Elliott
P
Braden Mann
LS
Rocco Underwood
KR
Will Shipley
PR
Britain Covey
Covey has a roster spot if he holds onto the punt returner job. The Eagles also have Cooper DeJean back there, but they likely don't want to resort to that.
Rocco Underwood is still the lone long snapper on this roster. No competition for Elliott is expected either.
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Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.Follow JeffKerrPHL