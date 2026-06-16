Updated Eagles Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp: Where Free Agent Signings Stand

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles have to like where they stand amongst the contenders in the NFC.

Are the Eagles on the level of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks? Not exactly, but that's why the games are played. The Eagle shave to like where their roster stands, even if they can make some improvements.

The Eagles did add Michael Jordan and AJ Epenesa at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, so they are far from done adding to their roster. There likely will be other changes coming during training camp, as Howie Roseman is always looking to add to his roster.

How does the current roster stand? Where can the Eagles improve prior to Week 1?

This depth chart is far from a finished product, but here's where things stand at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. This even projects where Jordan and Epenesa will be once they get the pads on.

Quarterback

First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Jalen Hurts Andy Dalton Tanner McKee Cole Payton

Dalton has been getting the majority of the second team reps in minicamp, so he's the QB2 for now. Until McKee gets traded, the QB2 should be his. Actions speak louder than words.

Running back

First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Saquon Barkley Tank Bigsby Will Shipley Dameon Pierce Elijah Mitchell

This position is mostly chalk, as Shipley has the edge over Pierce and Mitchell. Shipley had a good minicamp and caught a lot of passes, so he is the front runner for the RB3 job.

Wide receiver

First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team DeVonta Smith Hollywood Brown Johnny Wilson Samori Toure Dontayvion Wicks Darius Cooper Elijah Moore Quez Watkins Makai Lemon Britain Covey Danny Gray

Even with Lemon missing minicamp (hamstring), he'll be competing with Wicks for the WR2 job. Brown is also in the mix, as he was impressive in minicamp. Moore and Wilson also got first team reps with Smith and Lemon out.

Smith is WR1 with Wicks at WR2 for now. Lemon should open camp as the WR3.

Tight end

First Team Second Team Third Team Fourth Team Dallas Goedert Johnny Mundt Eli Stowers Grant Calcaterra Stone Smartt E.J. Jenkins Dae'Quan Wright

Mundt is ahead of Stowers on the depth chart this summer, as Stowers has gotten off to a slow start in OTAs. There's little reason for concern at this point, but Mundt is a more complete player than Stowers at this stage in the game.

The Eagles could keep four tight ends, so that's something to watch this summer.

Offensive line

First Team Second Team Third Team LT Jordan Mailata Markel Bell Hollin Pierce LG Landon Dickerson Michael Jordan Myles Hinton Willie Lampkin C Cam Jurgens Drew Kendall Jake Majors RG Tyler Steen Micah Morris Jaeden Roberts RT Landon Dickerson Fred Johnson John Okukwu Cameron Williams

The offensive line depth chart is always in flux, especially in the two days of minicamp. With Jordan aboard, let's assume he's going to be the No. 3 guard -- which shuffles everything around.

Kendall is the backup center and Johnson is the No. 3 tackle (and the swing tackle). Bell has moved around from left tackle to right tackle, but Johnson would be the first one called upon if Mailata of Lane Johnson go down.

Morris has been at right guard, but so has Hinton -- who's moving around from guard and tackle. This group continues to be in flux, even when training camp arrives.

Pass rusher

First Team Second Team Third Team Jalyx Hunt Nolan Smith AJ Epenesa Keyshawn James-Newby Jose Ramirez Jonathan Greenard Arnold Ebiketie Joe Tyron-Shoyinka Joshua Weru

Hunt has the edge over Smith for the starting job opposite Greenard, who didn't participate in team drills as he's still rehabbing his shoulder injury. With Epenesa in the fold, he takes the No. 5 pass rusher spot over Tyron-Shoyinka-- who was a no show in minicamp. James-Newby can't be counted out of the mix either.

Defensive tackle

First Team Second Team Third Team Jalen Carter Moro Ojomo Ty Robinson Uar Bernard Zion Wilson Jordan Davis Byron Young Gabe Hall Tae'Quon Graham

The top three defensive tackle positions are chalk, as this is the deepest position on the roster. Young has the edge for the No. 4 spot over Robinson, who has struggled in minicamp.

Don't forget there is a roster spot reserved for Bernard, but six defensive tackles may make the roster.

Off-ball linebacker

First Team Second Team Third Team Zack Baun Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Chance Campbell Jihaad Campbell Smael Mondon Deontae Lawson

This may be the easiest position to project on the roster, but Trotter Jr. could compete for a starting spot here (Campbell is projected to start once his shoulder is good to go). This is a good problem to have for the Eagles.

Cornerback

First Team Second Team Third Team CB Quinyon Mitchell Kelee Ringo Jakorian Bennett Tariq Castro-Fields CB Tariq Woolen Jonathan Jones Mac McWilliams Ambry Thomas Slot Cooper DeJean Jonathan Jones Michael Carter Kapena Gushiken

Notice how Jones is listed twice here. The Eagles had Jones as the top backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot, as they like his versatility. Ringo is an excellent special teams player, and still occupies a second team spot on the depth chart.

Carter and Gushiken can both play safety, so something to monitor this summer.

Safety

First Team Second Team Third Team Andrew Mukuba J.T. Gray Andre Sam Brandon Johnson Marcus Epps Michael Carter Cole Wisniewski Maximus Pulley

Epps is the front runner to start at safety, but the Eagles could also had here at some point this summer. Carter is the front runner to be the No. 3 safety, while Gray is a good special teams player.

Wisniewski didn't participate in the team portion of practice with an injury, but Pulley showed some flashes. This position is wide open for roster spots.

Special teams

Position Player K Jake Elliott P Braden Mann LS Rocco Underwood KR Will Shipley PR Britain Covey

Covey has a roster spot if he holds onto the punt returner job. The Eagles also have Cooper DeJean back there, but they likely don't want to resort to that.

Rocco Underwood is still the lone long snapper on this roster. No competition for Elliott is expected either.