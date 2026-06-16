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Updated Eagles Depth Chart After Mandatory Minicamp: Where Free Agent Signings Stand

The Eagles depth chart after mandatory minicamp
Jeff Kerr|
Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

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Philadelphia Eagles

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles have to like where they stand amongst the contenders in the NFC.

Are the Eagles on the level of the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks? Not exactly, but that's why the games are played. The Eagle shave to like where their roster stands, even if they can make some improvements.

The Eagles did add Michael Jordan and AJ Epenesa at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp, so they are far from done adding to their roster. There likely will be other changes coming during training camp, as Howie Roseman is always looking to add to his roster.

How does the current roster stand? Where can the Eagles improve prior to Week 1?

This depth chart is far from a finished product, but here's where things stand at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. This even projects where Jordan and Epenesa will be once they get the pads on.

Quarterback

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Fourth Team

Jalen Hurts

Andy Dalton

Tanner McKee

Cole Payton

Dalton has been getting the majority of the second team reps in minicamp, so he's the QB2 for now. Until McKee gets traded, the QB2 should be his. Actions speak louder than words.

Running back

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Fourth Team

Saquon Barkley

Tank Bigsby

Will Shipley

Dameon Pierce

Elijah Mitchell

This position is mostly chalk, as Shipley has the edge over Pierce and Mitchell. Shipley had a good minicamp and caught a lot of passes, so he is the front runner for the RB3 job.

Wide receiver

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Fourth Team

DeVonta Smith

Hollywood Brown

Johnny Wilson

Samori Toure

Dontayvion Wicks

Darius Cooper

Elijah Moore

Quez Watkins

Makai Lemon

Britain Covey

Danny Gray

Even with Lemon missing minicamp (hamstring), he'll be competing with Wicks for the WR2 job. Brown is also in the mix, as he was impressive in minicamp. Moore and Wilson also got first team reps with Smith and Lemon out.

Smith is WR1 with Wicks at WR2 for now. Lemon should open camp as the WR3.

Tight end

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Fourth Team

Dallas Goedert

Johnny Mundt

Eli Stowers

Grant Calcaterra

Stone Smartt

E.J. Jenkins

Dae'Quan Wright

Mundt is ahead of Stowers on the depth chart this summer, as Stowers has gotten off to a slow start in OTAs. There's little reason for concern at this point, but Mundt is a more complete player than Stowers at this stage in the game.

The Eagles could keep four tight ends, so that's something to watch this summer.

Offensive line

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

LT

Jordan Mailata

Markel Bell

Hollin Pierce

LG

Landon Dickerson

Michael Jordan

Myles Hinton

Willie Lampkin

C

Cam Jurgens

Drew Kendall

Jake Majors

RG

Tyler Steen

Micah Morris

Jaeden Roberts

RT

Landon Dickerson

Fred Johnson

John Okukwu

Cameron Williams

The offensive line depth chart is always in flux, especially in the two days of minicamp. With Jordan aboard, let's assume he's going to be the No. 3 guard -- which shuffles everything around.

Kendall is the backup center and Johnson is the No. 3 tackle (and the swing tackle). Bell has moved around from left tackle to right tackle, but Johnson would be the first one called upon if Mailata of Lane Johnson go down.

Morris has been at right guard, but so has Hinton -- who's moving around from guard and tackle. This group continues to be in flux, even when training camp arrives.

Pass rusher

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Jalyx Hunt

Nolan Smith

AJ Epenesa

Keyshawn James-Newby

Jose Ramirez

Jonathan Greenard

Arnold Ebiketie

Joe Tyron-Shoyinka

Joshua Weru

Hunt has the edge over Smith for the starting job opposite Greenard, who didn't participate in team drills as he's still rehabbing his shoulder injury. With Epenesa in the fold, he takes the No. 5 pass rusher spot over Tyron-Shoyinka-- who was a no show in minicamp. James-Newby can't be counted out of the mix either.

Defensive tackle

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Jalen Carter

Moro Ojomo

Ty Robinson

Uar Bernard

Zion Wilson

Jordan Davis

Byron Young

Gabe Hall

Tae'Quon Graham

The top three defensive tackle positions are chalk, as this is the deepest position on the roster. Young has the edge for the No. 4 spot over Robinson, who has struggled in minicamp.

Don't forget there is a roster spot reserved for Bernard, but six defensive tackles may make the roster.

Off-ball linebacker

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Zack Baun

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Chance Campbell

Jihaad Campbell

Smael Mondon

Deontae Lawson

This may be the easiest position to project on the roster, but Trotter Jr. could compete for a starting spot here (Campbell is projected to start once his shoulder is good to go). This is a good problem to have for the Eagles.

Cornerback

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

CB

Quinyon Mitchell

Kelee Ringo

Jakorian Bennett

Tariq Castro-Fields

CB

Tariq Woolen

Jonathan Jones

Mac McWilliams

Ambry Thomas

Slot

Cooper DeJean

Jonathan Jones

Michael Carter

Kapena Gushiken

Notice how Jones is listed twice here. The Eagles had Jones as the top backup cornerback on the outside and in the slot, as they like his versatility. Ringo is an excellent special teams player, and still occupies a second team spot on the depth chart.

Carter and Gushiken can both play safety, so something to monitor this summer.

Safety

First Team

Second Team

Third Team

Andrew Mukuba

J.T. Gray

Andre Sam

Brandon Johnson

Marcus Epps

Michael Carter

Cole Wisniewski

Maximus Pulley

Epps is the front runner to start at safety, but the Eagles could also had here at some point this summer. Carter is the front runner to be the No. 3 safety, while Gray is a good special teams player.

Wisniewski didn't participate in the team portion of practice with an injury, but Pulley showed some flashes. This position is wide open for roster spots.

Special teams

Position

Player

K

Jake Elliott

P

Braden Mann

LS

Rocco Underwood

KR

Will Shipley

PR

Britain Covey

Covey has a roster spot if he holds onto the punt returner job. The Eagles also have Cooper DeJean back there, but they likely don't want to resort to that.

Rocco Underwood is still the lone long snapper on this roster. No competition for Elliott is expected either.

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Published
Jeff Kerr
JEFF KERR

Jeff Kerr covers the Philadelphia Eagles for On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network and has covered the NFL for 10 years for CBS Sports. He's covered two Super Bowls, three conference championship games, and multiple playoff games in his career. Jeff also covers the Phillies for 97.3 ESPN FM in South Jersey and has been on the Phillies beat for multiple years. He also hosts multiple podcasts including an Eagles one for On SI.

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