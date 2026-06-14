Everything We Know About Joe Tryon-Shoyinka's Minicamp Absence And Eagles Future

There was near perfect attendance at Philadelphia Eagles minicamp this spring.

Nick Sirianni usually has a 100% attendance clip, a staple of his tenure as a head coach when the Eagles have these mandatory minicamp practices. The Eagles will have non-participants in team drills, but those players are present.

This year, one player was not in attendance -- Joe Tyron-Shoyinka.

The Eagles did not have Tyron-Shoyinka present for any of the minicamp practices, so he was subject to a fine of $53,959 maximum for the two days he missed. The Eagles have not commented on the matter, so there isn't a reason why Tyron-Shoyinka was absent.

Simply put, Tyron-Shoyinka's stock is down with many other Eagles this spring.

Is Tyron-Shoyinka missing from minicamp a big deal? The Eagles may have already determined that.

Signing AJ Epenesa

The Eagles signed Epenesa at the conclusion of minicamp, and Tyron-Shoyinka already missed all of mandatory minicamp to that point. In the four open practices to the media, Tyron-Shoyinka wasn't present -- so perhaps the Eagles already had a contingency plan in mind.

Epenesa will compete for the No. 5 pass rusher job on this team, and is a better player than Tyron-Shoyinka. Epenesa finished with 28 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and a 13.7% pressure rate in 16 games last season -- totaling 2.5 sacks. He finished with 6+ sacks in each of the three seasons before that (2022 to 2024), and had 20+ pressures in each of the past five seasons (2021 to 2025).

The Eagles may have caught a break with Epenesa, as the Browns backed out of a deal with him in March after his physical. Terms of Epenesa's deal were not disclosed, but the Eagles essentially have a low-risk, high-reward deal with him to see if he's healthy.

The pass rush room is crowded

When the Eagles signed Tyron-Shoyinka in March, the pass rush had Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Arnold Ebiketie. There was a role for Tyron-Shoyinka on the roster.

The Eagles acquired Jonathan Greenard during the draft, significantly reducing Tyron-Shoyinka's role. If Tyron-Shoyinka wants an opportunity to play, he won't see many snaps as a No. 5 pass rusher.

Tyron-Shoyinka would also have to compete for a roster spot, as he was only on a one-year deal and it wasn't for much money. The contract totaled $1,402,500, which included a $162,500 signing bonus and $662,500 in total guaranteed money. Basically, Tyron-Shoyinka had to battle his way onto the roster.

With Epenesa on the roster, Tyron-Shoyinka's roster chances were real slim.

Brandon Graham's potential return

The Eagles will have a roster spot for Graham if he wishes to return for a 17th season. Graham hasn't made a decision on whether if he wants to come back or not, but there is an extra roster spot available on the 90-man roster. The Eagles can have 91 on the roster since they were granted an extra roster spot due to having a player from the International Pathway Program (Uar Bernard).

If Graham decides to return, there's the final roster spot. That's six pass rusher spots for the 53-man roster, so where does that leave Tyron-Shoyinka?

Tyron-Shoyinka would essentially have to beat out Epenesa for the job, assuming he's still on the Eagles roster come the start of training camp.

Let's see how the summer transpires regarding Tyron-Shoyinka's future.