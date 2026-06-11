What Eagles Signing AJ Epenesa Means for DL Rotation (And Brandon Graham's Next Move)

The roster is far from a finished product, and the Philadelphia Eagles decided to add on to one of the strongest positions on the unit.

After the conclusion of minicamp, the Eagles signed former Buffalo Bills pass rusher AJ Epenesa to a one-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Epenesa was still a free agent because the Cleveland Browns backed out of a deal to sign him (that was worth up to $5 million).

Epenesa is a good pass rusher when healthy. He finished with 28 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and a 13.7% pressure rate in 16 games last season -- totaling 2.5 sacks. Epenesa finished with 6+ sacks in each of the three seasons before that (2022 to 2024), and had 20+ pressures in each of the past five seasons (2021 to 2025).

The Eagles may have been fortunate to land Epenesa, a strong backup that adds significant depth to a pass rush rotation that is already deep. How does Epenesa stack up against the rest of the depth chart along with his roster chances?

What happened with the Browns and Epenesa?

Epenesa and the Browns reached an agreement in March for a deal that was worth up to $5 million. After Epenesa's physical, the Browns were uncomfortable finalizing the deal and no contract occurred.

Whatever happened with Epenesa and his physical occurred in March, so he was a free agent for several months. The Eagles don't appear to be concerned with any injury with Epenesa, who may be an insurance policy in case Brandon Graham doesn't decide to come back -- or something more.

How the depth chart shakes out with Epenesa

The Eagles have their top three pass rushers in the rotation. Jonathan Greenard received his massive deal this offseason and is the top pass rusher in the rotation. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt will occupy the other defensive end spot and rotate with Greenard -- even if Greenard will be on the field for the overwhelming majority of the snaps. Hunt may hav ethe edge or Smith for the starting role.

Arnold Ebiketie is the No. 4 pass rusher, and the Eagles signed him to a deal with $4.3 million fully guaranteed. Ebiketie had a strong mandatory minicamp, which backs up his 16.4% pressure rate from last seaosn. That was good for 10th amongst players with 150+ pass rushing snaps. Ebiketie should have a roster spot on lock.

This is where things get interesting. Let's assume the Eagles keep five pass rushers.

Epenesa is the leader in the clubhouse based on his resume, even though he just signed with the Eagles. Joe Tyron-Shoyinka appeared to have the No. 5 spot set, but he was a no show for both mandatory minicamp practices. Is there a correlation here?

The other pass rushers are Keyshawn James-Newby, Jose Ramirez, and Joshua Weru. James-Newby is a seventh-round pick and Weru is still learning football after coming over from the International Pathway Program. Ramirez hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024.

If the Eagles had to pick a fifth pass rusher, Epenesa appears to have the overwhelming edge.

What does this mean for Brandon Graham?

This depends on whether Graham wants to return or not. The Eagles would welcome Graham back if he wants to be back, and there would be a roster spot for him.

If Graham does decide to come back at some point this summer, would the Eagles keep six pass rushers? That's the likely solution, as keeping five would come at the expense of Ebiketie or Epenesa.

Ebiketie has played way too well to even be on the roster bubble at this point. If he's healthy, he should be on the roster as the No. 4 pass rusher -- and a very good one. Epenesa provides excellent depth to a pass rush and is productive when he's on the field. If Epenesa is healthy, he has a role on this team.

This comes down to Graham and if he wants to return for a 17th season. If Graham is back, there would be a spot for him on this roster. Of course, how badly does Graham want to be on the field or just be part of the locker room for as long as he can?