Eagles Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings: Sell on Makai Lemon (For Now)

Week 1 showcased a lot of encouraging developments with the younger players on the Philadelphia Eagles. The first week also showcased how far away this rookie class is from contributing to this football team.

Makai Lemon didn't have teh best debut and Eli Stowers is on injured reserve. The rest of the rookie draft picks aren't expected to contribute much this season. Patience is needed for this rookie class going forward.

The Eagles were patient with the sophmore class in their rookie season -- and the results are showing. Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba are major contributors to the defense, and are part of the young core that will lead the Eagles over the next five years.

Patience is a virtue, which is how we'll treat these rookie and sophomore power rankings. We'll still evaluate performance, hence the point of this exercise.

Here are the Eagles' rookie and sophomore power rankings heading into Week 2.

14. Cole Payton (2026, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 14

Payton was a gameday inactive in Week 1, which made sense given the Eagles have four quarterbacks on the roster. This season is about development for Payton, and he isn't expected to play much.

13. Mac McWilliams (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 13

McWilliams was a gameday inactive for Week 1, as the Eagles decided to activate five cornerbacks. Kelee Ringo is the fourth cornerback and played the most snaps on special teams Sunday, while the Eagles found their second gunner in Darius Cooper.

Doesn't feel like McWilliams is going to be on this team long. He doesn't have a role outside of a young player the Eagles are trying to develop. Perhaps he takes Ringo's role in 2027 if he's still around.

12. Eli Stowers (2026, 2nd round)

Last week's ranking: 11

Stowers was placed on injured reserve last week, so he's out until at least Week 5. All of a sudden Stowers had a quad injury to go with a hamstring injury. He wasn't ready to play come Week 1 regardless.

There are concerns regarding Stowers and how he can help the Eagles in 2026, but this is the perfect example of patience.

11. Micah Morris (2026, 6th round)

Last week's ranking: 12

Morris was a gameday inactive in Week 1, but that may be changing this week. With Landon Dickerson on injured reserve, Morris may be getting the call up as the No. 4 guard this week.

Willie Lampkin is expected to be the No. 3 guard, whether Cam Jurgens or Drew Kendall play left guard.

10. Ty Robinson (2025, 4th round)

Last week's ranking: 9

Seeing Robinson getting significant snaps this season is going to be difficult. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo take the overwhelming majority of the defensive snaps -- enough where Byron Young can barely get on the field.

The Eagles are very deep at defensive tackle. Robinson will have a bigger role on this team in 2027, so he can keep refining his game this year.

9. Markel Bell (2026, 3rd round)

Last week's ranking: 7

Bell did make his debut on Sunday, but not on the offensive line. He played four special teams snaps, all on the PAT and field goal units.

Bell appears to be the No. 3 tackle, but that won't be confirmed until eigther Jordan Mailata or Lane Johnson have to miss a play or two.

8. Smael Mondon (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 8

The fourth linebacker on the Eagles, Mondon played 20 special teams snaps in Week 1. He had two tackles and two assists in the game, as he's part of the kickoff and kick return teams. Ditto with punt coverage and punt return.

Even though the Eagles kick and punt coverage teams struggled, Mondon plays a key role on those units.

7. Rocco Underwood (2026, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 6

The Eagles didn't have a botched snap on field goals or punts, and Underwood had a strong debut as the long snapper. Underwood kept it clean, which was a successful debut. The Eagles special teams had a strong day overall.

6. Makai Lemon (2026, 1st round)

Last week's ranking: 3

Lemon's debut didn't go too well, although he lined up as the slot receiver in "11 personnel" and played 64% of the snaps. The Eagles didn't do Lemon any favors with how he was utilized, as he finished with three catches for -5 yards in his debut.

Lemon did have the key block on Jalen Hurt's 22-yard run on 3rd-and-18 that led the Eagles to the winning touchdown, so he deserves a star for that play. He'll get better as the year goes on, but Lemon wasn't ready for teh role he had come Week 1.

Patience is required with Lemon. Whether the route or play design involved him, Lemon did find himself open on a few plays in Week 1.

5. Willie Lampkin (2025, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 10

Lampkin is in consideration for the starting left guard role, which demonstrates how highly the Eagle sthink of him and his potential. He's on the kick return team, so the Eagles want to us ehis blocking for something in the football game.

Regardless of his role this week, lampkin is at leats going to be the No. 3 guard. He's come a long way in a short amount of time.

4. Darius Cooper (2025, UDFA)

Last week's ranking: 4

Cooper established his role as the second gunner on the Eagles after a strong performance on the kickoff and punt coverage teams. He finished with four tackles, three solo, all of which came in the first half.

The Eagles have seven receivers on the active roster, but Cooper won't be one of them. he's too valuable on special teams.

3. Drew Kendall (2025, 5th round)

Last week's ranking: 5

With Landon Dickerson going on injured reserve, Kendall is next in line to either be the starting left guard or center -- based on how the Eagles decide to proceed with the offensive line.

Kendall is ready for this role and had a strong training camp, earning the No. 3 guard role. The Eagles may put him at center because he's more confortable there, but Kendall can play guard.

2. Andrew Mukuba (2025, 2nd round)

Last week's ranking: 1

Mukuba played all 70 defensive snaps for the Eagles on Sunday, He's the No. 1 safety in this defense and had a solid day overall.

There wasn't a stat sheet to fill up for Mukuba (1 tackle), and he allowed just one completion for six yards. Mukuba was just solid against the run and pass.

The plays will come for Mukuba, but he had a solid day all around.

1. Jihaad Campbell (2025, 1st round)

Last week's ranking: 2

Campbell had a strong debut as the full-time starter next to Zack Baun. While Baun was dominant, Campbell was also all over the field. Campbell got to Jayden Daniels on a 2nd-and-8 in the fourth quarter, as he finished with two pressures and a 33.3% pressure rate.

While Campbell allowed the 33-yard completion to rookie Antonio Williams on a 3rd-and-14 in the fourth quarter, he still made enough plays to cover up for some miscues in coverage.

This was a very promising debut for Campbell.

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