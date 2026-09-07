Eagles Rookie and Sophomore Power Rankings Entering Week 1: Don't Expect Much From Eli Stowers

This is a big year for the Phialdelphia Eagles rookie and sophomore class.

The rookie class isn't expected to contribute much this season, but there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the sophomore class. The 2025 draft has two starters in Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba, both have potential to be breakout starters on an already talented defense.

Perhaps the same will develop with Makai Lemon and Eli Stowers over time. The duo won't have the impact as first and second-round picks Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba did in year one, but Week 1 hasn't even been played yet.

Heading into Week 1, here's how our rookie and sophomore power rankings stack up. We're ranking these players based on impact on the 53-man roster heading into the season

14. Cole Payton (2026, 5th round)

Payton is on the active roster as the No. 4 quarterback, the developmental quarterback that isn't likely to be active on game days with four signal callers on the roster. That could change later this week if the Eagles make a call on Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton.

This wasn't supposed to be a year for Payton to make an impact. If he does, he's on punt coverage as an upback.

13. Mac McWilliams (2025, 5th round)

A special teams player, McWilliams earned one of the last roster spots as a backup cornerback in the slot. The Eagles had McWilliams on the outside for much of this preseason, but that was due to the injuries at cornerback over his ability to play.

Expect to see McWilliams on special teams for most of the year. It's a win if McWilliams is on the active roster all year.

12. Micah Morris (2026, 6th round)

Morris earned the last offensive lineman spot on the 53, having a strong finish to camp and the preseason. Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin are ahead of Morris on the offensive line depth chart, so this yera is about development for Morris.

The Eagles like how Morris has been progressing in pass protection. He could be up for a bigger role in 2026.

11. Eli Stowers (2026, 2nd round)

Stowers just isn't ready to contribute as a No. 2 tight end come Week 1. He's struggled with his blocking in training camp, and had trouble getting separation from defensive backs. There's a chance he could be a healthy scratch come Week 1 if not for a hamstring injury (which is expected to be cleared up this week).

Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins are ahead of Stowers on the depth chart right now. Perhaps that changes as the season goes on.

10. Willie Lampkin (2025, UDFA)

Lampkin was one of the breakout players of training camp, earning a roster shot and showing the potential he could be a starting center in the league. He also played well at right guard too in the preseason.

There's a future for Lampkin, as he's the top backup guard behind Kendall. He may be the top center option behind Cam Jurgens too.

9. Ty Robinson (2025, 4th round)

Robinson proved he belonged on the 53-man roster with a dominant finish to training camp and preseason, proving patience is the key with young players after slow starts (see Eli Stowers).

The Eagles are very deep at defensive tackle, so Robinson isn't going to play much. He's the fifth defensive tackle in a crowded room, but there will be an elevated role in 2027.

8. Smael Mondon (2025, 5th round)

Mondon is a good linebacker buried on a depth chart with the deepest position group on the Eagles, per Vic Fangio. The Eagles are still developing Mondon, but he's proven he can play inside linebacker.

There will be plenty of Mondon on special teams, as he was a good special teamer on several coverage teams last year. His role will be elevated there in 2026.

7. Markel Bell (2026, 3rd round)

Bell is the future right tackle on the Eagles, but also beat out Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle job. The Eagles are still developing Bell, but his footwork has been better than expected for someone learning right tackle for the first time.

Wouldn't be surprising if Bell played significant snaps this season at tackle.

6. Rocco Underwood (2026, UDFA)

Underwood made the 53-man roster as the long snapper, shaking off a slow start to camp by getting more consistent in ball pacement and setting up Jake Elliott and Braden Mann.

Barring any changes, Underwood starts at long snapper Week 1.

5. Drew Kendall (2025, 5th round)

Kendall seized the No. 3 guard spot quickly in training camp, and he's the top backup option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen. He held his own with the first-team offense, and appears to have the makings of a future starter at guard.

Playing an important role on the Eagles, Kendall may get starting snaps this season. He's the guy if Dickerson and Steen need plays off, maybe even for Cam Jurgens at center (he's a center by trade).

4. Darius Cooper (2025, UDFA)

Cooper may be the No. 5 of No. 6 wide receiver, yet he's proven he can catch passes across the middle and is arguably the best blocking wideout on the Eagles. Targets will be hard to come by for Cooper, but he can play special teams and still has responsibilities in this offense.

All Cooper can do his keep developing. He's proven he can be a mainstay on this roster.

3. Makai Lemon (2026, 1st round)

The Eagles are throwing Lemon into the slot for Week 1. A hamstring injury that lingered all spring and most of the summer put Lemon behind the 8-ball, but the Eagles are expecting Lemon to instantly contribute come Week 1.

This is a big opportunity for Lemon, who can put aside all the offseason chatter whether he's ready or not. The Eagles are throwing Lemon into the fire, which is why they traded up in the draft to get him.

2. Jihaad Campbell (2025, 1st round)

Campbell will be starting at inside linebacker next to Zack Baun in Week 1, a role the Eagles envisioned since they traded up to get him in the first round last year.

The Eagles are expecting Campbell to thrive in this role and emerge as a breakout player this year. He has all the tools to be successful in Vic Fangio's defense.

1. Andrew Mukuba (2025, 2nd round)

Mukuba earned a starting spot last season as a rookie, and was coming into his own before a broken ankle and fibula ended his year. He's back as the top safety in year two, expected to be a ball hawk in the secondary and anchor the back end.

The Eagles are expecting more growth from Mukuba in year two. He's tasked with carrying the safety position.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!