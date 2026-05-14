Eagles Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Philadelphia Eagles 2026 schedule is finally on the horizon.

The opponents have bene known for a while, and other parts of the schedule have been leaked or revealed during NFL schedule week. The Eagles are going to play on Thanksgiving and are part of the NFL record nine International Series games.

Those are just two of the standalone games on the Eagles 2026 schedule. The Eagles are expecting to have significantly more standalone and primetime games on the 2026 slate.

As the schedule gets unveiled, this is what we do know regarding the 2026 Eagles schedule. This includes the primetime and standalone games that have been leaked.

Week Day Opponent Time Network 1 Sun., Sept. 13 vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. 2 3 Mon., Sept. 28 at Bears (MNF) 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 4 5 Sun., Oct. 11 at Jaguars (London) 9:30 a.m. NFL Network 6 7 Mon. Oct. 26 vs. Cowboys 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 8 Sun., Nov. 1 at Commanders (SNF) 8:20 p.m. NBC 9 10 11 12 Thurs., Nov. 26 at Cowboys (Thanksgiving) 4:30 p.m. Fox 13 14 15 Sat., Dec. 19 vs. Seahawks 5 p.m. Fox 16 Thurs., Dec. 24 vs. Texans (Christmas Eve) 8:15 p.m. Prime Video 17 18

Primetime and standalone games

Here's some details about the primetime games and what has been confirmed to Eagles on SI:

Week 3: at Chicago Bears (MNF)

The Eagles head to Chicago for a primetime matchup with the Bears, the first of several primetime slates already on the 2026 schedule. Philadelphia is heading to Soldier Field for the first time since the 2022 season, and haven't lost in Soldier Field since 2010.

This will be a showdown in what could be the Eagles final trip to Soldier Field as the Bears are searching for a new stadium. The Eagles will be searching for revenge against the Bears for the Black Friday blowout last year.

Week 5: at Jacksonville Jaguars (London)

The Eagles will play in London for the second time in franchise history, against the same opponent in the Jaguars. The previous matchup against the Jaguars in London was in 2018 at Wembley Stadium, but this one will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Philadelphia will be the road team in this one, as the Eagles were eligible to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars or Washington Commanders in London or the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

The Eagles will draw the Jaguars again, and won't be playing the Jaguars in Jacksonville for the second consecutive time they were the scheduled road team against the Jaguars.

Week 7: vs. Dallas Cowboys (MNF)

The first of two matchups with the Cowboys will be in primetime on "Monday Night Football." This will be teh first time the Eagles will play Dallas on "Monday Night Football" since 2021 and the first time they'll host Dallas on "Monday Night Football" since 2005.

This is the latest standalone matchup between the Eagles and Cowboys, as the teams have played in a standalone television window in 22 of the last 23 seasons. The only year the Eagles and Cowboys didn't play in a standalone game was the 2024 season (and no games were flexed).

Week 8: at Washington Commanders (SNF)

The Eagles will play on "Sunday Night Football" against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium to kick off November.

Jaden Hurts and Jayden Daniels is a box office matchup, and made for primetime. The Eagles are 32-20 against the Commanders since 2000, as the NFC East rivalry has been revitalized with the Commanders making the NFC Championship Game two years ago.

Week 12: at Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)

The Eagles will play on Thanksgiving for the first time since the 2015 season, holding a 6-1 record all time on Thanksgiving Day. This is the second consecutive year the Eagles did not play on Sunday of Thanksgiving week, as they hosted the Black Friday Game last year.

This is the first time the Eagles will play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving since 2014 and the third time overall. The Eagles are 2-0 against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Week 15: vs. Seattle Seahawks (Saturday)

The Eagles will play the Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on the Saturday prior to Christmas Eve, giving them an extra day off before their "Thursday Night Football" appearance.

Instead of three days rest, the Eagles will have four with the Saturday-Thursday turnaround.

The Eagles are 0-8 in their last eight meetings against the Seahawks, as they haven't won a game in the series since 2008. Philadelphia hasn't won a home game against Seattle since 1989, losing seven straight games to the Seahawks at home (including playoffs).

Week 16: vs. Houston Texans (Christmas Eve)

Christmas Eve at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles will play in a primetime game on Christmas Eve against the Texans in what will be the only game on that date. The Texans game is part of the "Thursday Night Football" package, so that fulfills the TNF obligations that each team has to play one TNF game a year (Thanksgiving is not considered a TNF game).

The Eagles have never lost to the Texans, going 6-0 against them all-time. The Texans are the only NFL franchise the Eagles have never lost to.