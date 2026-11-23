PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — It was inches away from being the play of a game the Eagles would eventually win over the Steelers, 19-16 on Sunday. But Joe Milton threw it just out of reach of a wide-open DeVonta Smith deep down the middle of the field.

It would have been a 68-yard touchdown and would've pushed the Eagles' lead to 20-6 early in the third quarter.

The ball traveled at least 60 yards in the air. "Mr. Rocket"—Milton’s preferred nickname, so much so that he wore a diamond-studded necklace of a rocket around his neck—indeed has a rocket arm.

“I feel I couldn't be overthrown, but he did it,” Smith laughed.

DeVonta Smith's connection with Joe Milton was evident despite overthrown ball

There’s a sense that Smith and Milton will connect at some point on a deep throw over these final seven games. Maybe as soon as the Thanksgiving Day game against the rival Cowboys.

“We just have to get more reps. Get more reps and things like that. It's the first week me and Joe have thrown to each other. … I expect us to connect on next one.” DeVonta Smith on Joe Milton

Maybe it’s as simple as Milton remembering his routine, which is to say his daughter’s name before he throws a pass like that. The QB says her name—Maleia—before launching a pass.

Remebering his routine next time

“It helps me relax,” said Milton about saying his daughter’s name. “I didn’t at that time. Other than that, I mean those moments; it just takes reps. It takes times where the pocket can be bad, or the pocket can be good at practice.

"Just being able to see the guys and knowing that he is winning reps, and to just give a little air to it. I saw it, and I just got real excited because before that play I just told him we’re gonna go home. It’s time to go home. It’s time to go score. When I’ve got the look that I wanted, I just got overly excited. But yeah, you just got to hit those, and especially in those moments.”

Showing up when it matters

Milton and Smith connected when the Eagles needed them to. The third-and-six throw that delivered seven yards and a game-sealing first down with just over a minute to play certainly mattered. It was a gusty call and was executed well.

GAME OVER!!!



Joe Milton to DeVonta Smith for the first down! #FlyEaglesFly win 19-16! pic.twitter.com/GfTzzhV8Oe — 𝐃𝐈𝐄-𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐃 🦅 𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@Eaglesfans9) November 22, 2026

“Smitty obviously did a good job of running the route, catching the ball, and Joe delivered it right there,” said head coach Nick Sirianni. “We would end up giving the ball back, I don't know, with a minute left, and that's plenty of time to go to get a field goal. So, we wanted to end it with the ball in our hands.”

Added Smith: “The coaches trusted me. I knew they trusted me. I didn't know what the play call was gonna be, but I figured they were gonna put it in my hands.”

Two options were available on the play, but Milton knew right away which one he was using. After the long, overthrown pass, the QB told Smith to keep running his routes hard, and he’d be coming back to him.

“All I know is what came through the helmet, and I just knew that play was going to be the only play on this earth that mattered at the time,” Milton said. “If it was a pass play, which it was, just get a completion. It has to be in bounds just so we don’t stop the clock, obviously. When I looked to my left, I saw my guy … I went to the guy that we all know was going to catch the ball for sure.”

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