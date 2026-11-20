PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles’ offensive shift this season has been a disaster.

Through nine games, the Eagles' perennial postseason berth is in hospice at 2-7 and in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, averaging just 16.4 points and 260 total yards per game—numbers that rank near or at the bottom of the league in points, yards, yards per play, and efficiency metrics.

The unit under first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion had looked lifeless from a structure standpoint, even when Jalen Hurts was under center, never mind novices like Tanner McKee and current starter Joe Milton.

Hurts is on injured reserve and likely out for the remainder of the season with blood clots in his lungs. The replacements—McKee (three starts, all losses) and Milton (one start: 18-of-34 for 169 yards)—have not provided a meaningful evaluation of Mannion's scheme, the rebuilding offensive line, or the skill-position talent.

Milton gets another start against the Steelers this weekend, but his development isn't going to reveal much about the actual scheme, as his late arrival from the practice squad in Dallas demands scaling things back.

Enter Daniel Jones, whom the Colts waived on Friday after an 11-game stretch that produced a league-worst 13 interceptions, a 65.4 passer rating, and a 3-8 record as a starter.

Per Shane Steichen, we have released QB Daniel Jones. pic.twitter.com/jdGAZqj9ZI — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 20, 2026

Jones is subject to waivers and would carry only a modest remaining salary this season if claimed, but a somewhat significant injury guarantee for 2027 virtually assures the veteran with 93 career starts will get to the open market and choose his next destination at something near the veteran minimum.

Daniel Jones could give Eagles' offense a much-needed stress test

Jones would offer the kind of professional experience the Eagles’ current backups simply do not have and the opportunity to get maybe four to six games of clean evaluation for Mannion’s system.

This is not a call for Jones to be the long-term answer. He has been turnover-prone and inefficient in 2026, still working back from last year’s Achilles injury. But that is precisely why he is useful right now.

The Eagles have not yet seen what this offense looks like with a veteran starter who has navigated full seasons, protections, and complex defenses.

McKee and Milton have been asked to play with almost no runway. Signing Jones would give Mannion, head coach Nick Siriann, and general manager Howie Roseman a better read: Is the scheme fundamentally flawed? Is the offensive line too porous? Are the receivers unable to win at the required rate? Or has the problem been, at least in part, the lack of a quarterback who has actually done this at a high level for an extended stretch?

Adding Daniel Jones to the offense could help the Eagles discover just how far OC Sean Mannion can take the unit. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The Eagles are already out of realistic playoff contention. The second half of the season is an evaluation window, whether they want it to be or not. Using that period with a 29-year-old signal caller who has started nearly 100 games would be far more informative than continuing to cycle through developmental options who have combined for a handful of starts.

If Jones looks competent, it isolates issues elsewhere. If he looks as bad as he did in Indianapolis, the organization learns that the supporting cast and scheme may need even more overhaul than already planned.

From Jones’s perspective, Philadelphia can offer the kind of playing time that could convince another organization to take a flyer on him for the 2027 season. Another fringe benefit is that Jones remains very close to Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley from their days together with the Giants.

The cost would be low to sign Jones, and the information value could be high if the goal is still to figure out what has gone so wrong with the system.

However, if the Eagles have already made that decision and Mannion is essentially coaching out the string, Milton should remain the starter to see if he can develop into a capable backup for future seasons.

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