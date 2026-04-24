Eagles Second Round NFL Big Board: Live Look at Philadelphia’s Top Options

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles took a receiver in the first round, just like everyone thought they would do. Does the offensive lineman everyone really expected arrive in Friday night's second round? There’s no use trying to figure out general manager Howie Roseman. He typically zigs when everyone zags.

Still, an offensive lineman – especially someone who can possibly take over for Lane Jonson at some point – is coming right?

“We’re through with Day 1,” said Roseman when asked how the trade of two fourth-round picks to move up in the first round for Makai Lemon impacted the rest of the draft, especially the expected O-line pick. “I think that’s probably something we’ll see what happens over the next couple of days, and it's probably easier for me to answer when we’re done with the draft.”

There are several directions the Eagles could go with three picks – as of now – on Friday. In addition to O-line, they could go defensive end/edge, safety, or tight end. They own one selection in the second (54 overall) and two in the third (68 and 98).

Here are 15 names that could make sense over Friday’s two rounds, followed by my Day 2 mock draft:

EDGE/DEFENSIVE END

Gabe Jacas, Illinois. Solid sack producer in college that should continue at the next level.

Dani Dennis-Sutton, Penn State. The Eagles are still light on the outside, but maybe a trade for Jonathan Greenard materializes this evening.

Derrick Moore, Michigan. How cool would it be for Michigan man Brandon Graham to teach Michigan man Moore the ropes?

Romello Height, Texas Tech. Built a bit like Nolan Smith at 6-2, 239 and had great production last year 10 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss in 14 starts.

SAFETY

A.J. Haulcy, LSU. My preference would be Arizona’s Treydan Stukes, even though he turns 25 in September. Stukes may require a trade up if the Eagles really want him.

Jalon Kilgore, South Carolina. The Eagles did a lot of work on him in the pre-draft process.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern. A massive blocker at 6-7, 329, with versatility in gap-zone run-blocking.

Gennings Dunker, Iowa. Started 38 games at right tackle in four college seasons, but his future may be at guard, and if he can beat out Tyler Steen, he could play immediately. One of my personnel favorites in this draft.

Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon. He can play either guard positions.

Markell Bell, Miami. Mammoth lineman who stands a shade over 6-9 and plays around 350.

Austin Barber, Florida. Howie Roseman is a Gators alum and it’s been a while since he’s taken someone from his college, so maybe this nearly 6-7, 320-pounder fits the bill.

TIGHT END

Oscar Delp, Georgia. The Eagles could wait until Day 3 to find a tight end, but Delp is one of the best in this class after Kenyon Sadiq, who was taken 16th overall by the Jets

Sam Roush, Stanford. A big, tough player who excels at blocking.

Eli Sowers, Vanderbilt. Like Stukes, the Eagles would likely have to try to trade up to get him.

Max Klare, Ohio State. Strong pass catcher who needs work on his run blocking.

DAY 2 MOCK:

SECOND ROUND

54: Emmanuel Pregnon, guard

THIRD ROUND

68: Jalon Kilgore, safety

98: Sam Roush, tght end