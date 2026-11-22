PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ offense has looked lost for stretches of this season, and the diagnosis coming out of the bye week is not complicated, according to the team. It’s communication. Embattled offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has been consistent about it, mentioning the word nearly a dozen times at his post-bye week press conference.

When asked what rose to the top of the recurring issues in the self-scout, Mannion’s answer was direct: “I think just communication really. I think that’s the biggest thing. Making sure we’re razor, razor sharp with our communication.”

Identifying the problem

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion walks the field before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is the through-line. My understanding is that the Eagles are not burning the play clock unnecessarily in Nick Sirianni's mind, nor does the head coach believe the play calls themselves are too wordy in the way some outside analysis has suggested.

The issue is far more granular than that. The staff routinely tags the calls with identifiers for each position group so that everyone is not carrying the entire package in their head at once.

The quarterback still has to process the full picture. A back like Saquon Barkley needs the formation, the protection plan, and his own assignment. Others like the offensive line can be a little more narrow. When any piece of that chain is fuzzy, though, the whole thing slows or breaks.

Mannion described the self-scout as productive precisely because it highlighted both what is working and what keeps showing up as a problem.

“It allowed us to really kind of sharpen our focus in terms of some of the communication things we’ve got to get better at,” the OC said.

The goal is not to invent a new language. It is to make the existing one faster and cleaner so that everyone is on the same page even when the defense presents unscouted looks.

Mannion expanded on the practical side of that. The emphasis is on making the correct call, then streamlining how it is delivered so it is “concise, it’s quick, it’s clear.”

There is room for conversation at the line—Mannion noted that even elite pairings like Peyton Manning and Jeff Saturday had more back-and-forth than the broadcast view always showed—but the default cannot be hesitation or cross-talk. If the huddle call is clear, the alignment is confident. From there, the line-of-scrimmage communication has to be equally sharp. Both layers matter.

The presence of a relatively new center in Drew Kendall and a quarterback still banking live reps in Joe Milton adds another layer to overcome. That’s not Manning and Saturday.

Mannion praised Kendall’s command and intelligence while noting that Milton’s comfort will grow with more actual calls at the line rather than just meeting-room study. That process is normal. What is not sustainable is the current level of inconsistency in getting everyone operating from the same information at the same speed.

The Eagles feel they do not need a radical overhaul.

They need the communication that Mannion identified as the top priority to become the strength it has to be for this offense to function at a high level. Until that happens, the production will continue to lag behind.

As far as what's to blame for the issues, if you take the Eagles' self-reflective deep dive as earnest and honest, that puts the clear impetus on teaching. The new offensive staff hasn't gotten its students up to speed.

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