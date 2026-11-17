PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles’ bye week is over. The self-scout is done. The excuses have a shelf life, and that shelf life expires for Sean Mannion on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mannion’s first season as Eagles offensive coordinator has been a disaster. The numbers are ugly. The process has looked messy. The results have been even worse.

Head coach Nick Sirianni—and by extension, GM Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie—has stuck by the unconventional hire through a seven-game losing streak and a 2-7 record overall. That said, any patience that was granted in September and October due to the attrition now has to be earned in the final eight games if Mannion wants any hope of a sequel.

Patience is running out for Sean Mannion in Philadelphia

Getting back starting receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks, and potentially running back Will Shipley, does not require a 180-degree transformation. It does require proof that Mannion can elevate players through adversity instead of simply managing their absences.

Smith and Wicks have been the clearest examples of Mannion's rocky start. When both receivers have been healthy, the offense has at least looked like it has a pulse. When they have not, the drop-off has been steep, and the supporting cast has not been maximized.

That is the difference between a coordinator who is scheme-centric and one who gets the most out of what is available on a given Sunday.

Sean Mannion needs to show the Eagles he can deliver offensive success, regardless of who's available. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Smith remains elite when healthy and is the most reliable separator on the roster; Wicks has shown he can win with his route running. Reintegrating both should make the passing game less one-dimensional, even with the inexperienced Joe Milton at the controls.

If the same late-to-the-line, overloaded-at-the-snap issues that have plagued the unit persist even with those two back, you can rest assured the problem is not solely personnel.

Shipley’s potential return also adds another layer. He is not Saquon Barkley, but he is a legitimate complementary back who can handle a share of the load and contribute to the passing game.

We have signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu to the active roster and opened the practice window for RB Will Shipley. We also signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the unit. pic.twitter.com/CXy6mv1qm9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2026

The Eagles have been thin at running back for large stretches of this season. Adding a functional piece behind Barkley should help. It also gives Mannion another chance to show he can build a more balanced attack rather than leaning on whatever is least injured against Pittsburgh.

The bye week gave the staff time to self-scout without the immediate pressure of a game plan. The Eagles also added old friend T.J. Paganetti, a run-game specialist, as a consultant on Monday. Those levers have to prove to be useful.

Any film sessions and schematic adjustments only matter if they show up in how the offense performs against the Steelers, an AFC playoff contender that hasn’t won in Philadelphia since 1965.

Setting realistic expectations

The Eagles don’t need Mannion to suddenly become the next Sean McVay. They do need him to demonstrate that his system can still function when key pieces are available, that the communication issues can be cleaned up, and that available players can be put in positions to succeed rather than simply asked to survive.

It’s esoteric and somewhat intangible, but that’s the bar for continued patience. Not a complete overhaul. Not a sudden jump into the top half of the league in scoring. Just clear evidence that the coordinator can raise the level of the players he has when they are actually on the field.

If that evidence does not appear soon, the conversation around the rest of the season will shift from “give Mannion time” to speculation about the next OC.

The bye was the intermission after a disastrous first act. Sunday is Mannion's first opportunity to prove that lessons were learned during the adversity.

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