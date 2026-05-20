Eagles Shouldn't Be Concerned Markel Bell Remains Last Draft Pick Unsigned

Signing draft picks doesn't have the drama it once had.

Thanks to the rookie wage scale instituted in 2011, draft picks are typically signed by the conclusion of minicamp -- if not before. There are some oddities, but those picks typically are seeking signing bonuses and soem fine language in their contracts.

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of those oddities right now. Third-round pick Markel Bell remains unsigned, while the other seven of the Eagles draft picks have their rookie contracts done. Makai Lemon and six others signed at rookie minicamp, while Eli Stowers reached his deal last week.

Bell is the only draft pick that hasn't inked his deal yet. Should the Eagles be concerned?

Bell can still practice

The Eagles have plenty of time to sign Bell, as he can participate in voluntary minicamp and the mandatory portion of minicamp. If Bell remains unsigned past that point, he can't participate in training camp until a deal is complete.

Not getting a contract done doesn't impact Bell's development. This is just the business portion of football that needs to be sorted out.

The picks around Bell aren't signed either

There's still plenty of time for the Eagles and Bell to work out a deal, as the rookie wage scale makes the barometer easy. Since Bell was the No. 68 overall pick, the total value of his deal (per Spotrac) is $7,361,024. Bell will make $1,338,368 in year one, as teh base salary increases by year.

Again, the hold up is signing bonus and other fine tunings of the contract. Keyron Crawford, who was selected before Bell, hasn't signed his rookie deal yet either. Sam Roush, who was picked after Bell, hasn't signed yet either.

These deals will work themselves out.

What is the long-term plan for Bell?

The Eagles are developing Bell to be the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson at right tackle, making it imperative to get the contract business out of the way. The Eagles don't need Bell to play significant snaps this year, as Johnson and Jordan Mailata are the starting tackles -- with Fred Johnson as the No. 3 tackle.

This season can be a redshirt year for Bell, as he learns how to play right tackle under Johnson's tutelage. Bell primarily played left tackle at Miami, so the terminology is different and the technique is a complete 180 from left tackle. Bell will have to get used to th footwork and hand placement on the right side of the line, which is a big difference.

Bell will get this whole offseason to develop under Johnson, making training camp and the preseason all the more important to get those live practice and game reps. This is why it's important the Eagles and Bell get a contract agreement in place.

There's time for the Eagles and Bell to reach an agreement, but the deal needs to be completed by training camp. Every practice is important when it comes to a player penned as a successor to a future Hall of Fame tackle.

No reason to worry about Bell not having a deal yet. Plenty of time to get a deal done.