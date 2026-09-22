Eagles Signing Safety Kenny Moore Puts Pressure on One Starter to Fight For His Job

Safety was one of the biggest needs on the Philadelphia Eagles after two weeks in the season. Howie Roseman certainly didn't mess around addressing the position.

The Eagles reportedly signed Moore to a one-year contract, where he is going to play slot cornerback and safety. Philadelphia already has its slot cornerback in Cooper DeJean, but the move to safety for Moore is an intriguing one.

Moore was once one of the elite slot cornerbacks in the NFL, but his game can translate to safety. He has seven interceptions over the past three years and the Eagles could use a playmaking safety in the secondary. Even though Moore has allowed a 90+ passer rating in three of the past four seasons, he still is a playmaking corner. And playing the slot is one of the hardest jobs in football.

The intriguing part of Moore playing safety is how quickly Roseman addressed the position. The Eagles general manager needed just two games to quickly find a player that could be an upgrade in the starting lineup Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!-- or added depth at a position that lacked in that department.

Moore won't be ready by Sunday, but the clock is ticking for Marucs Epps and his time in the starting lineup.

Are the Eagles already giving up on Epps?

The leash on Epps was always going to be short, especially since there was a safety competition going on throughout the summer between him and Michael Carter.

The Eagles haven't even played Carter much through two games, giving him just 10 defensive snaps. Based on how Epps played on Sunday against the Titans, the Eagles didn't want to drag out the safety position any longer.

Epps was the one who missed the tackle on a 3rd-and-22 run by Tyjae Spears in the fourth quarter that resulted in a 27-yard gain. He also allowed a completion for 28 yards on 3rd-and-13 to Elic Ayomanor and had three missed tackles on the day.

While Epps was fine in the first game, the Eagles haven't received much production from the safety position in general. Andrew Mukuba had three missed tackles against the Titans, which might have been the result of playing through a knee injury (Mukuba was questionable heading into the game). He was only targeted once, allowing a catch for 9 yards.

Mukuba hasn't caused any turnovers and neither has Epps. The Eagles aren't benching Mukuba as a former second-round pick and Epps is only on a one-year deal for $1.55 million/

Moore is getting a deal worth up to $3 million. He'll be the highest-paid safety on the Eagles roster, a position the Eagles were last on spending in the NFL prior to signing him.

This move had to be made.

What about Cooper DeJean at safety?

DeJean is one of the best slot cornerbacks in the NFL. The Eagles want to keep DeJean on the field at all times, whether that's in the nickel defense in the slot or base defense at safety.

With Moore around as an extra slot cornerback, and how good Moore used to be in the slot, DeJean's role shouldn't change. The Eagles won't be moving DeJean to safety full time to play with Mukuba, unless they want to make a radical change in the secondary.

Moore is more likely the player that would start opposite Mukuba, based on his age and experience getting takeaways. He can play freely out there and still make plays in the box, instead of the Eagle staking their All-Pro slot cornerback and moving him to a new position.

With the way the Eagles handed the offensive line last week, everything is on the table.

Would Eagles still look to upgrade at safety?

The Eagles will certainly buy themselves more time with signing Moore, as they can get a deeper evaluation of where they stand at the position. Moore likely will need more time to get ready to play, but the Eagles can give him a week or two.

If Roseman can make a call to add a safety in two weeks, he can add another one by the trade deadline in Week 10 -- it is later this year. Moore playing in a few games can give the Eagles a look of where they are at at safety and in the secondary in general.

Jonathan Jones hasn't played much through two games, mainly due to the lockdown cornerbacks in Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen. DeJean is the slot cornerback and would go to safety in base defense.

This is also why Carter hasn't played much through two games. There's no room for him to get on the field with how well teh cornerbacks have been playing, and the Eagles wnated to give Epps and Mukuba more than enough snaps to evaluate the duo.

An upgrade at safety is certainly possible.

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