Ranking Biggest Concerns On The Eagles After Two Weeks: LG Is Bigger Problem Than We Thought

Just by looking at the record, there aren't any problems with the Philadelphia Eagles. They're 2-0 and are currently sitting in first place in the NFC East, one of just four unbeaten teams in the conference.

Despite the 2-0 record, there are a lot of problems with this football team. Some are fixable now, and others need outside help. The Eagles have issues that need to be addressed if they are going to compete for a Super Bowl, and not get their quarterback injured on the way.

Even the good teams have concerns after two weeks. There are the Eagles' biggest ones, ranked in order of importance.

1. Left Guard/Left side of offensive line

The Eagles are going to roll with Cam Jurgens at left guard, but moving a Pro Bowl center there was a mistake. Jurgens never played left guard, and he struggled going up against Jeffery Simmons for most of the game on Sunday.

In fairness, this happens a lot when interior lineman going up against Simmons. The Eagles didn't do Jurgens nor the left side of the offensive line any favors by putting Drew Kendall at center and Jurgens at left guard. Moving Jurgens to left guard also affected Jordan Mailata too, especially in pass protection.

Kendall should be fine and Jurgens should get better. The Eagles need both to improve in a hurry, or Jalen Hurts won't make it all 17 games.

2. Safety

Week 2 showed the downfalls of spending just over $8 million on the safety position, the fewest amount of money on safety in the NFL. Marcus Epps immensely struggled on Sunday after a solid Week 1 and Andrew Mukuba also had a few missed opportunities against the run.

The Eagles need a playmaker at safety and they haven't gotten that from Mukuba yet. Epps isn't likely to provide that either, so perhaps Michael Carter gets an opportunity. He needs to play more anyway.

This position can be addressed at the trade deadline. The Eagles can always acquire a safety when the market opens up, especially since they have the cap space.

3. Tight end

With Dallas Goedert's injury and him missing a few weeks, the Eagles are in deep trouble at tight end. This position was a problem before Goedert injured his knee in Week 2.

Fortunately they signed Zach Ertz to allevate the problem, and Ertz immediately becomes the TE1. At least he should be based on the state of the position.

The Eagles had Johnny Mundt as their TE1 and E.J. Jenkins as their TE2 prior to the Ertz signing, and that may be the case in Week 3 based on if Ertz is ready or not. The Eagles still may have the worst collection of tight ends in the league with Goedert out.

This problem will be better once Goedert comes back. Goedert and Ertz are a solid tight end duo.

4. Saquon Barkley's health/run game

The Eagles are in trouble without Barkley, their best playmaker on offense. Even if Barkley is off to a slow start to the season, his presence opens up the pass game and forces defenders to line up in the box.

Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley combined for 20 carries for 57 yards (2.9 yards per carry), with a longest run of 9 yards. Didn't help Bigsby averaged 0.5 yards before contact, a product of his offensive line more than him.

If the Eagles can fix the offensive line, the run game will improve. Without Barkley, Bigsby and Shipley will have their hands full.

5. Pass rush

This unit has been inconsistent through two games, as Nolan Smith is the only edge rusher to get a sack. Jalen Carter has a sack as well (and it came at a critical point in the game), but this is a unit that hasn't gotten to the quarterback consistently.

Jalyx Hunt had a strong Week 2 and Nolan Smith and a good Week 1. The reserve edge rushers haven't done much through two games, as this unit is showing they need Jonathan Greenard back soon.

Good news for the Eagles. Greenard should be back soon, which opens things up on the edge. The defensive tackle rotation is fine, but Jordan Davis may need to play more going forward.

6. Makai Lemon

It's time for the Eagles to give Lemon some time to develop. Lemon is playing because he's a first-round pick, not because he deserves to play over Darius Cooper -- or even Hollywood Brown.

The Eagles need to put their best players on the field and focus on winning games with the limited offense they have. They have enough offensive problems, so why have another one with Lemon's development?

Lemon needs to grow his confidence, which the Eagles aren't helping with the plays they are running for him. He's going to help this team down the road, but not in the early stages of 2026.

Time to put away the status relationship. Play the best players.

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