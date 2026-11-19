PHILADELPHIA—The struggling Dallas Cowboys stripped Christian Parker of defensive play-calling duties after 10 games. The Eagles, staring at arguably an even worse offensive situation, are sticking with Sean Mannion despite a 2-7 start and seven consecutive losses.

Both are first-time coordinators and play-callers. Dallas’s defense is last in the NFL in yards allowed (393.8 per game) and rushing yards allowed (154.1), and 30th in points allowed (28.2).

After surrendering a franchise home-record 584 yards and three long touchdowns in a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer handed the headset to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine while keeping the 34-year-old Parker, the former Eagles secondary coach and defensive pass game coordinator, as the DC.

Parker will still run meetings and lead walkthroughs. He just no longer will call the games. Schottenheimer framed it as a win-now decision with Pettine’s experience, not a full demotion, and reiterated that Parker has a bright future.

Parker's former boss in Philadelphia, Vic Fangio, agreed with that sentiment after watching

the young coach aid in the development of Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship with the Eagles.

“Patience is not in overabundance in today’s society, especially in the sports world, but Christian will recover from that,” Fangio insisted. “It happened to [Broncos Head Coach] Sean Payton many years ago in New York and I think he’s recovered nicely. Joe Brady, who’s the head coach at Buffalo, he got fired during the season, didn’t even get kept on. I think he’s recovered nicely, as has [Cardinals Head Coach] Mike LaFleur in Arizona. The Jets fired him during the season a couple years ago. He’s recovered nicely. Christian will do the same thing. He’ll be fine.”

Patience vs. pragmatism

Jul 30, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Sean Mannion during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles are in their own mess on the offensive side of the ball, of course. They are last in total yards and near the bottom in scoring under Mannion.

Jalen Hurts is out for the season with blood clots, the offensive line and skill-position groups have been thinned by attrition, and the offense has struggled to generate consistent drives or an identity.

After a bye-week evaluation, however, Nick Sirianni confirmed Mannion remains the play-caller.

“Yeah,” Sirianni said when asked if Mannion is still calling the plays. “I think we had a really good bye-week process, got to evaluate a lot of things within that. You go through that — I think I put into pretty good detail how we go through things and the things that present themselves as you go through it.

“I think we have a good plan of action moving forward of the things that we want to do to move forward and to get better. Obviously, we haven’t been good enough on offense, but I like our plan of attack and our process that we went through last week.”

Pressed on what he sees beyond work ethic, Sirianni pointed to Mannion’s process: “I think he’s really smart. I think he has a great football mind. He thinks through everything. I think one thing I always value about him is [that] anybody can come and give a play and say, ‘Hey, I want to do this, or I want to do that.’ I think he just has a really good monotonous approach to figuring out everything that could potentially happen in that situation, what the downfalls are, what the upside is and whether we move forward with some of those things. I think that just speaks to the detail that he has.”

Sirianni admitted “it hasn’t gone well enough for any of us this year offensively.”

“That’s coaches, that’s players,” the Eagles coach said. “We all have things that we need to do better, but I do love that approach that he has with that. As we looked at some of our schemes that he’s brought in, some of those have been really, really good. It has to be better as a whole without getting too much into the specifics of what those are. We just need to build on that.”

The contrast here is stark.

Dallas treated 10 games of historically poor defensive performance as enough to strip a first-time play-caller of the job’s most visible duty. The Eagles are showing that patience Fangio noted is in short supply and giving Mannion more runway after an even longer stretch of bottom-of-the-league offensive production.

The dichotomy between two organizations reveals different risk tolerances – patience vs. pragmatism.

The Cowboys are prioritizing experienced in-game management while the division race still theoretically exists. Philadelphia is betting on the process, the detail, and the schemes, even as the demonstrated performance to date remains among the worst in the league.