PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — As they return from their bye week, the Eagles are bringing back T.J. Paganetti in a consulting role, a league source confirmed to Sports Illustrated.

The move mirrors previous outside voices the organization has brought in during the Nick Sirianni era, including Jim Bob Cooter in 2021 and Marcus Brady in 2022, not to mention Vic Fangio during the run-up to Super Bowl LVII.

Paganetti’s expertise is in offensive concepts—particularly the run game. Sirianni will speak on Wednesday and could offer more clarity on the role Paganetti will provide for the struggling 2-7 Eagles.

T.J. Paganetti's returns to Philadelphia looking for a fresh start

Although Paganetti’s institutional knowledge makes him a logical addition at a moment of clear offensive regression, the organization has used consultants in varying, sometimes unconventional ways.

For instance, Brady, a former offensive coordinator in Indianapolis and the current passing game coordinator in Baltimore, helped advise the defense in 2022 while Fangio offered up his defensive expertise to the offense before the Super Bowl that same season.

Paganetti held a variety of roles across his first stint with the Eagles from 2017 to 2024. He began as offensive quality control and assistant offensive line coach (2017-18) under Jeff Stoutland, then moved to assistant running backs coach (2019-20).

Under Sirianni, he first returned to quality control (2021-22) before being promoted to run game specialist/assistant tight ends coach in 2023 and run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach in 2024, where he again aided Stoutland. He was part of both Super Bowl championship staffs (LII and LIX) and left after the Super Bowl LIX win to become Kellen Moore’s run game coordinator with the New Orleans Saints.

Paganetti was later fired by the Saints earlier this month amid their own ground-game struggles earlier this season.

The timing is hard to ignore. The Eagles entered their bye week with all eyes on the offensive coaching staff and whether there would be any changes.

Eagles need all the help they can get, but is Paganetti right for the job?

The organization went into the season intent on better marrying the running and passing games under new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. That meant moving on from Stoutland in favor of Chris Kuper (offensive line) and Ryan Mahaffey (run game coordinator/tight ends).

The shift has not produced the desired results. Philadelphia is currently mired in a seven-game skid, with the offense ranked near the bottom of the league and the line and run game a far cry from the record-setting 2024 unit that featured Paganetti in a specialized run-game role.

What’s somewhat strange—and perhaps telling—is the philosophical contrast between the two different ground game approaches.

Stoutland’s philosophy emphasized physical, vertical displacement, power-based downhill schemes, and a culture of technique, fundamentals and player development that turned the Eagles’ line into a sustained strength from the famed and marketed “Stoutland University.”

Mannion’s system, drawing more from zone-heavy influences, prioritizes lateral movement, wide-zone concepts, and better integration with the passing game. The personnel and teaching styles have not aligned cleanly this season, and the on-field product has reflected that disconnect.

Reading between the lines

Bringing back a Stoutland loyalist—even in a consultancy capacity—could be viewed as raising the white flag on the full transition.

At minimum, it reads as a concession that some of the old running-game principles that powered the Eagles’ previous sustained success need to be reintroduced.

Whether Paganetti can meaningfully influence scheme, technique, or messaging from a consultancy role is unlikely, but it remains to be seen. That said, the organization has at least signaled that the current run-game direction is not working as constructed.

With the season already largely lost and Jalen Hurts sidelined, the Eagles' focus seems to have shifted toward stabilization and identifying what elements of the one-time successful run-game identity are worth preserving.

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