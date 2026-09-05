Eagles Sweated More Over The Other Pass-Rushing Rookie Than the International Headliners
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PHILADELPHIA — When the Eagles trimmed the roster to 53, the loudest names to casual fans on the waiver wire were the International Pathway prospects, defensive tackle Uar Bernard and edge rusher Joshua Weru.
Inside the Jefferson Health Training Complex, though, the real anxiety was reserved for a quieter cut: seventh-round rookie Keyshawn James-Newby.
James-Newby, 24, was always fighting a difficult numbers game after Philadelphia spent the offseason loading the edge with Jonathan Greenard, Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, layered to returning veterans Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt.
A sprained right ankle that cost James-Newby seven practices made the math even crueler. He flashed enough in limited work — including a sack and a quarterback hit in the preseason finale against Cincinnati — to stay in the conversation, but not enough to beat out a crowded veteran group.
The Eagles waived him on Aug. 30 and, after he cleared waivers, signed him to the practice squad the following day.
That outcome was not a given. Philadelphia lost an NFL-high four players off the wire during the initial cutdown to 53, and the front office was worried James-Newby would draw interest in a league that still lives by a simple rule: get the quarterback, or get to the quarterback.
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James-Newby is undersized by modern edge standards at a listed 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, a profile that helped drop a productive college rusher from potential Day 2 talk to the 252nd overall selection.
What sold the personnel staff was production at every stop.
Born in Pocatello, Idaho, and raised as a football standout in Helena, Montana, James-Newby started his college career at NAIA Montana Tech, where he piled up nine sacks over two seasons and earned All-Frontier honors. He jumped to FCS Idaho and kept climbing: five sacks as a first-year Vandal, then 10.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss and FCS All-America recognition in 2024. He followed coach Jason Eck to New Mexico for a final season and led the Mountain West with nine sacks.
He enjoyed needling reporters with the joke about riding horses to school in Idaho. His college tape was less folksy, though.
James-Newby often won with an impressive first-step, advanced hand usage and a relentless motor that defined most productive pass rushers. All of it translated from NAIA fields to Big Sky stadiums to Mountain West Saturdays so why not the NFL?
James-Newby remains a practice-squad risk. Other teams can still poach him if the Eagles leave him exposed, and Philadelphia cannot assume Ebiketie or Epenesa will stay healthy and productive all year. If either veteran stalls, don't be surprised if the Eagles promote the rookie they were most afraid to lose.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen