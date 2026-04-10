Three positions the Eagles should target in first round of NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles have positions they need to address in the NFL Draft coming up later this month. There's a good chance the Eagles are going to find an impact player with the No. 23 pick in the first round, whether they trade up or trade back to acquire more picks.

The first round of this NFL Draft is intriguing for the Eagles, considering there are still plenty of offseason questions that need to be answered. There's still uncertainty with AJ Brown and his future, along with what the Eagles have to do with a position they prioritize heavily over teh past two decades.

Whatever the Eagles decide to do with their first-round pick, there are a few directions they can do in. These are the three positions that Eagles are likely going to target in Round 1 of the draft, which is less than two weeks away.

Wide receiver

The uncertainty of AJ Brown and his future with the Eagles put this position in question. The Eagles have been open to trading Brown, but have insisted publicly he's an Eagle. They also have a high price tag for Brown and it's better for the franchise to trade Brown after June 1 (or as a post-June 1 designation).

Even if the Eagles decide to keep Brown for 2026, they have to address the future of the wide receiver position. There are impact players that can significantly help an already talented offense that is one of the most expensive in the NFL, and the roster could use more depth at wide receiver.

Getting a wideout in Round 1 covers the Eagles' tracks at the position, whether they trade Brown or not. If the Eagles draft a wide receiver in the first round, it's a good indicator of Brown's future in an Eagles uniform.

If Brown remains, wide receiver isn't a top priority.

Pass rusher

This is the position the Eagles likely need to address the most in Round 1. Philadelphia took a significant hit in free agency when Jaelan Phillips signed with the Carolina Panthers, leaving a void for a premium pass rusher.

Jalyx Hunt had a promising second half of last season, but his best football was when Phillips was around. Nolan Smith is a solid player, but injuries have plagued him over his three seasons. Both are good players, but need extra help in the rotation.

The Eagles need a premium pass rusher if they are going to win another Super Bowl, and could trade for one. There are impact pass rusher in the first round of the draft, but would the Eagles go defense again in Round 1? Their last five first-round picks were on the defensive side of the ball.

Philadelphia has to add a pass rusher in the early rounds of this draft. They may have to trade up in order to get one.

Offensive tackle/guard

The Eagles have a two decade history of prioritizing the offensive line, and there are two stalwarts that face cloudy futures.

Lane Johnson is 35 years old and is in the twilight of his career. The Eagles need to find a long-term replacement for Johnson at some point, and this draft could be their opportunity. Getting a tackle allows the Eagles time to develop him for when Johnson eventually does decide to retire.

Then there's Landon Dickerson, who has been bothered by troublesome knees for a while -- enough where retiring from football in his 20s may be a possibility. Dickerson was considering retirement this offseason due to ongoing injury issues, so the Eagles will have to be prepared and find a potential future starter at left guard in case Dickerson were to walk away.

There's also the case of Tyler Steen, who's a fine starter -- but the Eagles can improve at right guard. The Eagles offensive line wasn't elite last year, trending toward the middle of the pack than the top-five unit the franchise is accustomed to.

If the Eagles want to address the offensive line in Round 1, there are enough impact players to take a chance on and develop this year.