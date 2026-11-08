Eagles vs. Giants: Who Wins and Why in NFC East's Week 9 Matchup

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles will reach their bye after hosting the New York Giants on Sunday (1 p.m.). Will they make it there with a seven-game losing streak and a 2-7 record, or will the slide end against their NFC East rival?

The Giants are the Eagles’ third straight opponent coming in rested. New York was on its bye last week. The Washington Commanders entered last week’s game off their bye, while the Dallas Cowboys entered Monday night’s matchup two weeks ago with11 days off.

Here are some matchups to watch:

Joe Milton vs. Giants defense

Joe Milton will make his first career start against a Giants defense ranked 11th overall, and he will do so without the team’s top two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Tay Wicks. Smith has played just four games for the Eagles this season, yet still leads the team in receiving yards with 310. This will be Wicks’ third straight game missing from the lineup.

Milton gives the Eagles more mobility in the pocket than Tanner McKee did, but he has only been with the Eagles for three weeks.

“How much of the playbook do I think I know? Shoot, whatever’s in this week,” said Milton earlier in the week. … it’s a rough estimate for the percentage, but I feel like I know what I need to know for sure.”

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon (9) makes a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Amik Robertson (2) and safety Nick Cross (25) during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Makai Lemon vs. Giants secondary

New York has one of the best secondaries in the game and is ranked third in the league in pass defense, allowing184.9 yards per game. Milton could lean on the rookie in the pass game.

Lemon has had at least six catches for 50-plus yards in his last two games. His 31 catches are fourth-best among all rookie receivers, behind Carnell Tate (34), KC Concepcion (33), and Germie Berand (32).

Eagles run defense vs. Giants running backs

Philly has been historically bad at stopping the run this year, surrendering more than 100 rushing yards in every game this year. It is the longest streak to start a season since 1968, when the Eagles went 2-12.

The Eagles may catch a break with Cam Skattebo listed as doubtful. Devin Singletary would likely get the bulk of the carries if Skattebo can’t play.

Eagles offensive tackles vs. Giants edge rushers

Left tackle Jordan Mailata is the only player on the Eagles’ offensive line who has played every snap and is the only OT in the league in the top five in run blocking (83.7) and pass blocking (82.2), per Pro Football Focus. Rookie right tackle Markel Bell struggled mightily in last week’s loss to the Commanders.

The Giants’ primary edge rushers are Abdul Carter and Keyvon Thibodeaux after losing Brian Burns to a season-ending injury. Carter has two sacks while Thibodeaux is still looking for his first of the season.

Quinyon Mitchell vs. Malik Nabors

The Giants receiver was named the NFC player of the Month for October after a having 36 catches for a league-high 509 yards and two touchdowns.

The All-Pro Mitchell is quietly having a good season despite the team’s poor play overall. PFF has him ranked second in passer rating allowed at 65.5 just behind Jacob Parrish’s 65.3. Mitchell has given up 27 receptions on 50 targets for 293 yards, per Next Gen Stats.

Verdict

Eagles 20, Giants 17

Predicted season record: 3-6

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