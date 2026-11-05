Joe Milton Is Already Winning Eagles Over Amid Surprise Quarterback Change

PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — In the back of the Eagles locker room on Wednesday, offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson were selling their coach’s competitive advantage talking point, telling reporters that Joe Milton and Tanner McKee were splitting reps at practice.

In another area of the locker room, Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, and Darius Cooper were addressing what was reported by the national media: McKee will take a seat on Sunday against the Giants, and Milton will make the first start of his career in Week 9.

Perhaps the two QBs are splitting reps, but when you are trying to give a crash course to a player like Milton, who was signed on Oct. 16, you would think he needs every first-team rep he can get to be ready to go.

“Definitely excited for his opportunity,” Cooper said, who was then asked about how McKee took the news that he was headed to the bench after going winless in three starts.

“I feel like Tanner actually handled it pretty well. Offense has been … we've been trying to get there. Tanner, I feel like he came in and did his best at the end of the day.”

Neither quarterback was made available to give their side of the story on Wednesday, but they are expected to talk after Thursday’s practice. Players in charge of catching the ball, like Cooper, Goedert and Eli Stowers, each talked about the zip Milton has on the ball.

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“He can spin it, that's for sure,” Stowers said. “You feel it when he throws it to you. I mean, it hits your hands pretty quick. And then he can, when he lets it go downfield, it's pretty good.”

Added Goedert: “It's kind of perfect for a pass catcher. The balls that are in the air for a long time, when you can think, those ones are the scary ones. The ones that get on you, you just have to catch them. Those are the easy ones. He slings that thing. He throws it hard, but it’s really a catchable ball.”

Milton only arrived from the Cowboys’ practice squad on Oct. 16. He wasted little time trying to get to know his new teammates. Shortly after he arrived, he went up to Stowers and said, ‘What’s up 8-7?’ Stowers had his head down and looked up, startled. His expression said, ‘Who are you?’

Asked about that, Stowers laughed.

“No, no, he's a great guy,’ the rookie tight end said. “Since he's got here, he's made it a priority to talk to everybody, get to know everybody, so I appreciate that. He's been kind of a light in the locker room. … He's done a really good job of being relatable to everybody.”

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