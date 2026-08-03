Three training camp practices in, and the Philadelphia Eagles made the first of many roster moves to come this summer. This one could lead to something else.

The Eagles announced they waived Tae'Quon Graham on Sunday, opening up a roster spot on the 90-man roster. Technically the Eagles have 90 players on their roster, but they can have up to 91 with Uar Bernard as the international player exemption (more on Bernard's progress here).

Graham had five years experience in the NFL, playing 51 games -- including 16 starts -- with the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles signed Graham to the practice squad last November and he was brought back on a futures deal in March.

Graham had an uphill battle to make the roster. Listed as a defensive end, the Eagles are crowded there with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, and A.J. Epenesa a sthe top five. The Eagles also had Keyshawn James-Newby as a seventh-round pick, although he got carted off in practice on Saturday.

With Greenard on PUP and James-Newby carted off Saturday, the Graham move was surprising since the Eagles could use depth at pass rusher. Graham also was moved inside to defensive tackle for depth there, but that position was even more crowded than pass rusher. \

Outside of the big three, the Eagles have Bryon Young, Ty Robinson, and Uar Bernard. Zion Wilson and Gabe Hall are also battling for roster spots at defensive tackle, so there may have just been no room at the inn for Graham.

What roster move is coming (if there is one). Highly unlikely the Eagles just leave that spot open.

Offensive line move may be coming

The Eagles have a few injuries on the offensive line this early in camp, and Lane Johnson is being managed because he's 36 years old and plays a demanding position in right tackle.

Micah Morris left Saturday's practice, but walked to the medical tent under his own power. Jaedan Roberts also was carted off during the developmental period. That's two guards that the Eagles lost in one practice.

Tackle Cam Williams also has a knee contusion, per the Eagles. That's three offensive linemen down, not including Johnson getting a rest day.

The Eagles need bodies on the offensive line to get them through training camp and the preseason. That may be the move.

Hint of a Brandon Graham return?

Graham is still available after the Eagles decided to keep things close to the vest regarding a potential return. They are keeping conversations between themselves and the player until they make a decision on Graham.

Graham does want to return for a 16th season and didn't want a midseason return. He wanted to return at some point in training camp to get in football shape, even if he doesn't have to be at camp this early.

Training camp is a long time, and the Eagles are only a few practices in. Even with the pads coming on this week, Graham doesn't have to return so soon.

If the Eagles and Graham agree to for a return -- great. That's one camp storyline that can also be buried, right with Jalen Carter's contract.