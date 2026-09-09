Eagles Week 1 Injury Report: Latest Updates, Practice Status and Replacement Options

Week 1 of the Philadelphia Eagles season is finally here.

The Eagles completed their first practice in preparation for the Washington Commanders, and had some great news coming out of the first practice.

Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) was back on the practice field for the firts time this season (at least for practices that were open to the media). Greenard was stretching during individual warmups and appears on track to be back for Week 1.

Eli Stowers (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, which was to be expected. Stowers was out the last week of the preseason with a hamstring injury, which was supposed to be short term.

Both Greenard and Stowers could play on Sunday, but the big one is Greenard. The Eagles didn't have Greenard for 42 days, but he looks on track to be ready for the start of the year.

Here is the Eagles injury report -- and what it means.

Limited – OLB Jonathan Greenard (pectoral), TE Eli Stowers (hamstring)

What Greenard's participation means for the Eagles

The Eagles are going to have their No. 1 pass rusher back in the fold for Week 1, which didn't seem like an option for weeks. Even though Greenard was taken off PUP and placed on the initial 53-man roster, there still wasn't a guarantee Greenard wouldn't be 100% by September 13.

Even if Greenard wasn't available for Week 1, the eagles would have been fine. Jalyx Hunt was excellent in camp -- and arguably the best player. Nolan Smith also had a good camp on the left side, and he and Hunt would have manned a rotation with A.J. Epenesa.

The complexion changes with Greenard back in the fold. Greenard is stronger on the right side, but the Eagles can play him on the right and left side. That allows Hunt to play on the right side and have Smith rotate with Greenard.

Greenard back in the fold is massive for Smith and Hunt, as he will be the player to stop for the Commanders on the edge. That frees up Smith and Hunt to have 1-on-1 matchups when they were on the field with Greenard.

Based on how well Smith and Hunt played with Jaelan Phillips last year, both will have big seasons with Greenard as the No. 1 pass rusher.

Hunt took his game to another level once the Eagles acquired Phillips last season, having 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Weeks 10-17 (the weeks Phillips played). Smith had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks after the Eagles acquired Phillips.

A healthy Greenard is massive for Smith and Hunt.

What is the plan with Eli Stowers?

Even if Stowers is good to play on Sunday, his role in this offense is unclear.

Stowers struggled in the summer with his blocking and gaining separation from defenders. he wasn't ready to be a TE2 in this offense. There isn't a guarantee Stowers would be a TE3 either, as E.J. Jenkins is ready to contribute over Stowers at this stage.

Jenkins is a better blocker and a threat in the red zone. Even with the limited games under his belt, Jenkins has developed into a tight end the Eagles can trust as a TE2 or TE3. Stowers isn't there yet.

If Stowers has to miss Week 1, the Eagles have enough to get by at tight end. They need depth at tight end -- and Stowers to contribute -- but those issues can be settled as the season goes on.

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