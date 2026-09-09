Philadelphia Eagles Week 1: Will Jonathan Greenard Play, and Three Other Storylines

The Philadelphia Eagles are back on the practice field, getting ready to prepare for Week 1 against the Washington Commanders. The games count now, as the Eagles certainly have a history of starting well.

Philadelphia has never lost a season opener under Nick Sirianni, going 5-0 in Week 1. They are looking to win six striaght season openers for the first time since the 1940s.

There are a few storylines on tap heading into Week 1, enough that will determine if the Eagles improve to 1-0 or not. Here are the top storylines heading into Week 1.

Will Jonathan Greenard play?

We're gonna find out once the Eagles hit the practice field what Greenard's status is. Greenard did not participate at all in training camp with a pectoral injury, being placed on the PUP list after suffering the injury weightlifting in the summer.

That was six weeks ago when the Eagles placed Greenard on the PUP list. He was taken off just before the 53-man roster deadline, implying Greenard will make his Eagles debut prior to Week 5 (October 11). Greenard may still need more time to get to 100%, but he's eligible to practice again -- so his staus will be under watch.

The Eagles listed Greenard at both left and right end on the depth chart, keeping it close to the vest on his status for Sunday. They won't be giving anything away regarding Greenard's availaibility.

Is Makai Lemon ready?

Lemon spent nearly the whole summer recovering from a hamstring injury that put him behind the 8-ball in getting the chemistry with Jalen Hurts and acclimated to the offense. Those lack of reps showed in the preseason finale, as Lemon had the looks of a player that failed to create separation and just wasn't caught up to game speed yet.

Lemon has been healthy for a few weeks, and the Eagles are counting on him Sunday to be the slot receiver in this new offense. This is why they drafted Lemon, to be an instant contributor come Week 1.

The Eaglea are giving Lemon the trial by fire, as they need him to help our DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks -- and there are already question marks with Wicks as the WR2.

What About Eli Stowers?

Stowers was struggling in training camp prior to a hamstring injury that kept him out the final week of practice before the roster cutdown. The hamstring injury was expected to be short term, so we'll see if Stowers is back on the practice field this week.

Even if Stowers is back at practice, what's his role going to be? Stowers won't be the TE2 since he struggled to block in camp and was inconsistent gaining separation in the middle of the field as a pass catcher.

Stowers might have a limited role on Sunday, if any role at all.

Any other injuries?

The Eagles have been one of the relatively healthy teams throughout trianing camp -- and over the entire Nick Sirianni era. That was the case this summer as well, and the Eagles made the decision to have a light week of practice last week to get players right for Week 1.

Outside of the players mentioned above, the Eagles should have a relatively light injury report this week. That's typically the case for Week 1 -- most especially the Eagles.

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