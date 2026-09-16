Eagles Week 2 Injury Report: Latest Updates on Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean and Replacement Options

The Philadelphia Eagles left Week 1 relatively unscathed, yet there are still notable injuries to key players on the early Week 2 injury report.

Following the conclusion of Wednesday's practice, the Eagles listed two defensive starters who did not practice. Cooper DeJean (calf/abdomen) did not practice. Ditto for Jalen Carter (wrist).

Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) was limited. Greenard was limited last week as he was recovering from a pectoral injury, but the Eagles ruled him out at the conclusion of practice Friday. We'll see what his status is for Week 2.

No other players were listed on the injury report.

DeJean's status for Sunday

DeJean was available to reporters at the conclusion of practice, which is a good sign regarding his playing status. DeJean expects to play on Sunday, as he injured his midsection in the second quarter against the Commanders.

If DeJean couldn't go, Jonathan Jones would assume the slot cornerback role and Marcus Epps would be the safety in base defense. The Eagles might limit DeJean's snaps anyway based on his injury.

DeJean played all 70 of the Eagles' defensive snaps in Week 1. It will be interesting if the Eagles monitor his snap count this week, pendng on the severty of his injury.

What about Carter?

Carter's status will be determined later in the week, and the Eagles can afford to be patient with their depth at defensive tackle. Moro Ojomo played more than Jordan Davis in Week 1, and Byron Young didn't play much as the No. 4 defensive tackle.

Ty Robinson was inactive on game day, but the Eagles would activate Robinson if Carter couldn't go. The Eagles have enough depth at defensive tackle to afford a week without Carter, although they clearly would rather have him available.

Is Greenard good to go?

The Eagles went Week 1 without Greenard and had a full dose of Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt on the edge. Hunt played 76% of the snaps and Smith played 67%. Arnold Ebiketie was the No. 3 defensive end and played 40% of the snaps.

A.J. Epenesa played just 17% of the snaps, but Vic Fangio admitted he was dealing with an injury.

"AJ got a little dinged during the game," Fangio said. "I think a little bit, which played a part in that."

Epenesa wasn't on the injury report on Wednesday, which is a good sign. We'll see how the edge rotation looks if Greenard plays this week.

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