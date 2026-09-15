Eagles Will Get To See The Future At LG Following Landon Dickerson IR Stint

Drew Kendall has never played an NFL snap at guard. That's going to change come Sunday.

Mere hours after Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni filibustered his way towards not sending Landon Dickerson to the bench, the Eagles maneuvered their way into doing just that.

Dickerson will be placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury and will miss at least the next four games. From Dickerson's words on SportsRadio WIP Monday night, it seems it will be a lot longer than the four game minimum.

“Honestly, I played like shit yesterday," Dickerson said. "I was a complete liability. It was my fault. I should not be out there until I feel healthy. A few weeks ago, someone rolled up on me in practice. We got some imaging on it today.

"Really the best plan going forward is to put me on IR so I can have a good stretch at the back end of the season. I don’t think anybody wants to see that again. That was ugly. That was BS. This is not related to last season.”

Dickerson had one of the worst games of his career in Week 1. He allowed four pressures and an 8.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback in the win -- and was fortunate more pressures weren't allowed. The run blocking was just as bad, as the A-gap on the left side was wide open for the Commanders interior defenders.

This wasn't the Dickerson of old on Sunday, the guard who made three consecutive Pro Bowls and was one of the best in the game. While Dickerson says this isn't the same knee injury as what's bothered him in 2025, it's still a significant concern a player with two major ACL surgeries (one in each knee) in college and a meniscus procedure on his right knee last year. That doesn't even include the injuries to both ankles in his football career.

At 27 years old, Dickerson insists he's not done with football. The Eagles still have to prepare for that reality, especially after this latest injury.

Fortunately, the succession plan may already be in place.

Drew Kendall will get his opportunity

Kendall is expected to be the replacement for Dickerson at left guard for the next several weeks. He played his way into the top backup guard role after a strong training camp.

When Dickerson or Tyler Steen needed a play off, Kendall was the one who provided relief at guard. Even during the camp practices when Dickerson was clearly favoring his knee (and now we know why), Kendall was getting the left guard snaps and performing well.

This is Kendall's opportunity to show the Eagles he's an NFL starter, and potentially the long-term solution at either left or right guard.

If Dickerson does return at some point this season (and he says he'll be ready for the second half), Kendall will have enough snaps at guard for the Eagles to evaluate where they're at regarding the position.

Kendall has never played guard in the NFL. The Eagles actually drafted him in the fifth round last year because they needed a backup center for Cam Jurgens, but former offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland cross trained him at guard.

Based off this summer, turned out that was the right move.

Kendall showcased his dominance in run blocking and pass protection thoughout the preseason. He didn't allow a pressure in 13 pass-blocking snaps and was only beat once (didn't allow a pressure).

Where Kendall shines was how well he played in run blocking at left and right guard. He played at right guard in the first game of the preseason and left guard in the second, consistent in creating space in the A-gap and B-gap on both sides.

Kendall earned this opportunity, even if he hasn't played a snap at guard in a regular season game. This is the trial run to see where Kendall fits in the future on the offensive line.

The Eagles have an opening at right guard this offseason if they don't re-sign Tyler Steen. Perhaps that's where Kendall goes if Dickerson decides to keep playing. Or the Eagles save $1.9 million in cap space and move on from Dickerson with two years remaining on his deal.

Philadelphia is going to find out what it has with Kendall for at least the next four games. It's going to be longer than that.

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