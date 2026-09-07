6 Eagles Backups That Will Be Major Contributors In 2026 Season

Week 1 is finally here.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be starting preparations for the Washington Commanders after a week to recharge the batteries following a long training camp. Expectations are high for the Eagles, who are a Super Bowl contender but don't have as deep of a roster in years past.

What if the roster ends up deeper than we thought? These players can certainly change the narrative about this roster, and likely will come January. These players aren't starters on the Eagles -- and won't start unless there's a significant injury -- but will play crucial roles on the team.

These backups are going to be very valuable for the Eagles in 2026.

Drew Kendall (C/G)

Kendall emerged as the No. 3 guard very early in training camp, and was the top option behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen when one of the guards needed a play off or two. He played well for Dickerson and Steen, holding his own against Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo in practice.

That success carried over to the preseason, where Kendall thrived in run blocking -- along with the rest of the second team on the offensive line. Not only has Kendall transitioned well to guard, but he's alos the top backup option at center. He's the anchor of the offensive line on the second team.

Kendall is going to emerge at some point this year if given the opportunity.

Tank Bigsby (RB)

The Eagles saw what they had in Bigsby last year when he filled in for Saquon Barkley. Why can't Bigsby do the same in 2026 in an expanded role?

Bigsby had 58 carries for 344 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games with the Eagles, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He made the most of his opportunity at the end of the season -- having 39 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns in the final four games (4.5 yards per carry).

Barkley is going to receive a significant share of the carries, but Bigsby should have an expanded role in this offense as a north-south back and someone to alleviate the pressure off the starting running back. The Eagles have big plans for Bigsby in 2026.

Byron Young (DT)

There are are three defensive tackles that are going to play a significant majority of the snaps for the Eagles this season. Easy to forget how good the No. 4 defensive tackle is on this team.

Young is a player the Eagles have developed over the past two seasons, and it showed last year when he was able to contribute. The versatility Young brings on the inside makes the Eagles defensive tackle position the best in the NFL. When Young plays, there isn't a drop off in production.

Deserving of a bigger role, Young will get that opportunity in 2027. For this year, he's a crucial part of the Eagles defensive tackle rotation.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (LB)

There are a lot of NFL teams Trotter Jr. would start for, and that was evident in training camp and the preseason. Trotter Jr. was constantly in position to make plays and found himself to the ball carrier, which showed in the limited preseason snaps he had.

The Eagles are going to need Trotter this season, and will find ways to get him on the field even as a reserve behind Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell. They have a role for Trotter Jr. on this defense.

If Baun or Campbell do have to miss time, the Eagles won't miss a beat with Trotter Jr.

Michael Carter II (S)

A starter at safety hasn't been named yet, but it's presumed to be Marcus Epps. Carter II made this competition last longer than expected, based on how well he transitioned to safety this summer.

Carter's position versatility stands out, as he can play the slot and safety. The Eagles have their starters at safety in Andrew Mukuba, Cooper DeJean, and Epps, but Carter lengthens the depth at the position. Because of Carter, the Eagles didn't have to seek an upgrade at safety.

The Eagles will have snaps available for Carter, who will still challenge Epps for a starting job. Don't be surprised if Carter plays his way into that role at some point this year.

A.J. Epenesa (DE)

The Eagles have a deep pass rush, and Epenesa was one of the underrated signings of the offseason. Epenesa was a good reserve pass rusher in Buffalo, getting to the quarterback on third down and getting the defense off the field.

A good player when healthy, Epenesa finished with 28 pressures, nine quarterback hits, and a 13.7% pressure rate in 16 games last season -- totaling 2.5 sacks. Epenesa finished with 6+ sacks in each of the three seasons before that (2022 to 2024), and had 20+ pressures in each of the past five seasons (2021 to 2025).

The Eagles have their top three pass rushers with Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, and Nolan Smith, but Epenesa adds depth to the pass rush the Eagles didn't have last year. Philadelphia can be patient with Greenard's pectoral injury because of Epenesa.

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