You can temper it with this: The Cowboys' defense is truly horrific. Whatever is something greater than a hot mess, that is Dallas's defense.

But where is the fun in tempering the display of quarterbacking Joe Milton put on in helping lead the Eagles to a 21-point come-from-behind win over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving? He threw for 331 yards, three touchdowns, and ran for another. He was electric.

This is what’s fun: Speculating about Milton's future and how he could be the Eagles' starting quarterback in 2027. There's still a lot to sort out before that could happen, but taking that path to discovery is better than just saying, "Oh, it was the Cowboys."

What about drafting a rookie QB?

So, let's begin:

Is there a rookie QB ready to step in and do what Milton did in a 39-38 win over the Cowboys? Can Arch Manning do it? C.J. Carr? Darian Mensah? Name any quarterback you want. The answer is doubtful. Does anyone in the draft have a higher upside than Milton? That depends on who is doing the evaluating. Right now, the answer is, again, doubtful.

So, spend the 2027 picks on other needs. Maybe wait until the second round to take a QB

Touchdown so nice he had to do it twice 🙂‍↔️ pic.twitter.com/FCB8AXra3T — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 27, 2026

Milton will be 27 in March. He is 6-5, 240 pounds. His arm is a bazooka, and his legs can be lethal. He has poise and confidence that are contagious to his teammates.

He has traits that, it stands to reason, can be developed. His ceiling could be miles away. Or maybe he is already touching it. Again, depends on who is doing the evaluating.

Based on what he did in just his third career start, he is getting better. Against Dallas, he completed 67 percent of his throws. Against the Steelers, who have a much better defense than Dallas, he completed 52 percent of his throws. In his first career start, against the Giants, he ran for a team-high 64 yards on nine runs.

Milton's evaluation is far from over

The best part of the evaluation process is that it isn’t complete yet. The Eagles have six more games, and some defenses better than the dreck the Cowboys trot out there lie in wait.

There are the Seahawks, who may have the best D in the league or a close second to the Vikings. There are the Texans, who aren’t what they were supposed to when the season began, but the defense has some studs on the edge and in the secondary.

There are the 49ers, but who knows if the game will mean anything to San Fran when it is played on Jan. 3. Then, way down the road, on the second weekend of January looms a test against a Giants team that sacked him eight times in his first start.

Imagine if he runs the table. Wow. Then what?

He’s going to get paid is what. By somebody. Milton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Eagles have some options in their decision-making.

Will Jeffrey Lurie open his checkbook for Milton?

Maybe the Eagles would open the checkbook, but what would that mean for Jalen Hurts? Owner Jeffrey Lurie won’t pay a backup $30 million.

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2026 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is still Hurts’ team. Right? He will probably want more money beyond next year to return. So, this may not be his team anymore.

Only the Eagles are plugged into Hurts’ health. At least they should be.

How much do they know? Can Hurts be ready for OTAs in May? Training camp? Week 1? Will he miss the 2027 season?

There might not be anybody, the Hurts camp included, who knows the answers to any of those questions right now, on the day after Thanksgiving.

Some other questions: Is Hurts OK with how the Eagles handled the blood clot issue? If he is, great. If he isn’t, what then? Will he ask to be traded?

Until there is clarity, Milton looks like a keeper beyond this season. Now, that could change if he takes too many steps backward over the final six weeks. Right now, though, it will be up to the Eagles to figure out a way to keep him around next year.

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.