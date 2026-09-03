The rookie class on the Philadelphia Eagles is a group that the franchise has to play the long game.

This wasn't the case for the 2025 class, as the top two picks started in Week 1. Jihaad Campbell and Andrew Mukuba had solid rookie seasons, but are set to grow into significantly larger roles on this defense in 2026.

The Eagles have hit on draft classes in recent years, and feel the same will happen with the top players in the 2025 class. What about the rest of the 2025 class?

This is where all the 2025 draft picks stand heading into their sophomore season. Some of these players aren't with the Eagles anymore.

Remember, the Eagles had a big draft class in 2025. 10 players were drafted.

Jihaad Campbell (1st round)

Campbell is going to start at off-ball linebacker next to Zack Baun entering the year. The Eagles are enamored with Campbell's athleticism and believe he's going to be a star in Vic Fangio's defense.

While Campbell bounced around from pass rusher to linebacker last year, he's strictly a linebacker in 2026. The Eagles are set at pass rusher, allowing Campbell to fully concentrate on off-ball linebacker.

The key for Campbell in 2026? Stay healthy for 17 games.

Andrew Mukuba (2nd round)

Mukuba is the best safety on the Eagles' roster. He was the only player entering training camp with a set starting spot and has been fine this summer.

Like Campbell, the Eagles are counting on Mukuba to play a big role in this defense. This unit has a lot of young talent, and the Eagles are banking on Mukuba to make up for the production they lost when they let Reed Blankenship walk in free agency.

The Eagles have to hope Mukuba plays all 17 games. They have Marcus Epps and Michael Carter for depth, but this year is all about Mukuba's development.

Ty Robinson (4th round)

There were doubts if Robinson was going to make the 53-man roster entering training camp, but he played his way into the roster with an excellent finish to training camp and a strong preseason.

Robinson's role on this team is defensive tackle depth. The Eagles are loaded at the position, starting with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo as the starters. Byron Young is a very good backup that will see snaps, so there won't be a lot of playing time for Robinson this year.

As for the 2027 season? Robinson is in line to be the No. 3 defensive tackle with Ojomo and Young set to hit free agency. The Eagles likely aren't brining Ojomo back and Young is set for a bigger role elsewhere.

Playing the long game with Robinson is paying off for the Eagles.

Mac McWilliams (5th round)

McWilliams earned one of the final roster spots on this year's initial 53. He beat out undrafted rookie Kapena Gushiken for the job, and Gushiken was claimed off waivers. There's a case to be made McWilliams made the team because he was a former draft pick.

The Eagles have a role for McWilliams as cornerback depth and a contributor on special teams. McWilliams was good on special teams last year on the coverage units, and should assume those roles again this year.

He'll also be a backup slot cornerback, adding depth at the position. If McWilliams is on the 53 all year, it's a win.

Smael Mondon (5th round)

The Eagles are insanely deep at off-ball linebacker, enough where defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this is the deepest position group on the roster.

Where Mondon fits in all this is up in the air, but he's a good player and has a potential to significantly contribute to this defense down the line. This season, Mondon will be a key special teams contributor and the fourth linebacker.

Zack Baun plays at an All-Pro level. Jihaad Campbell was a first-round pick. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is good enough to start in the league. Mondon has tremendous value on this team as a fifth-round pick, enough where he'd have an elevated role on another defense.

Drew Kendall (5th round)

The last of the 2025 draft picks still on the roster, Kendall had one of the best summers of any Eagles player. He might even be the most improved player on the roster.

There was a competition for the No. 3 guard spot, but Kendall seized that quick. Kendall is the top backup to Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, and can play center on top of that.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Kendall starts a game on the offensive line this year. He might be a starter in 2027, pending if the Eagles bring back Tyler Steen.

Kyle McCord (6th round)

McCord may have one player the Eagles let get away, and their 2026 quarterback development is a lesson for a previous mistake. He was cut at the end of training camp last season and ended up on the practice squad.

So what happened to McCord? He decided to try his luck with another organization after spending the 2025 season on the Eagles practice squad. The Packers signed McCord to a futures contract this offseason and ended up trading him to the Dolphins last month.

McCord is going to be the backup quarterback in Miami after having a strong preseason in Green Bay. He's reunited with former Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who is the passing game coordinator with the Dolphins.

Cutting McCord last year is why the Eagles are keeping Cole Payton on the 53 this year, at least part of the reason.

Myles Hinton (6th round)

Hinton never developed with the Eagles at tackle, and the organization moved him to guard to see if he could stick there. The Eagles moved Hinton back to tackle later in training camp, but he was a roster long shot.

Philadelphia hoped to get Hinton back on the practice squad, but he was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles lost another sixth-round pick from that draft class.

Cameron Williams (6th round)

Williams was competing for the final offensive line spot on the Eagles, but Philadelphia decided to go with four tackles -- hoping to get Williams back on the practice squad.

That didn't happen, as the Atlanta Falcons claimed Williams off waivers. The Eagles lost a developmental tackle, but they also have Markel Bell as the long-term successor to Lane Johnson.

The Eagles liked Williams and were hoping to continue to develop him.

Antwaun Powell-Ryland (6th round)

Powell-Ryland was on and off the Eagles' practice squad last season, before landing with the Bengals on a futures deal this offseason. He was waived by the Bengals this week and hasn't landed on a practice squad yet.

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