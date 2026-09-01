Every Eagles Rookie Who Made the Initial 53 (And What Their Role Will Be in Week 1)

The Philadelphia Eagles rookie class didn't really impress this preseason.

Regression to the mean after the strong draft classes from the previous years? That's possible, but it's clear the expectations for this class is to be patient. Whether that's Makai Lemon, Eli Stowers, or Markel Bell.

This rookie class isn't expected to take the NFL by storm, and that's okay. There's still a lot of promise with this group, even if it likely won't show in 2026.

Here are all the rookies that made the Eagles' initial 53-man roster -- and what their role is coming to be as the season opens in less than two weeks.

Makai Lemon (1st round)

Role: Starting WR

Lemon was the one rookie the Eagles thought would instantly contribute, which is why they traded up for him in Round 1. Unfortunately for Lemon, a nagging hamstring injury kept him out of most of the spring and summer -- significantly hurting opportunities to get acclimated to the NFL.

While Lemon has stated he's learned how to better take care of his body, he needs to get up to speed at wide receiver. Creating separation has been a problem, but Lemon has only played one game in his career -- the final preseason game.

Let's see what happens when the Eagles get Lemon in the slot, which would be where he sees the majority of the snaps come Week 1.

"We’ve seen some good things throughout his practices where we are feeling good about his development," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "He’s got to continue to develop, a young player and we know we’re going to be able to count on him this year."

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Role: TE3

The truth regarding Stowers. He isn't ready to contribute to this offense come Week 1.

Stowers has struggled with his pass blocking throughout training camp, and that's translating to his skills as a pass catcher. Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins are playable right now, which is why the Eagles kept four tight ends in the first place.

Tight ends take a wihile to develop, and the Eagles should look for a pass catcher this season while Stowers develops. Stowers is also currently battling a hamstring injury -- even if it's not expected to be long term.

It wouldn't be surprising if Stowers was a game day inactive in Week 1.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

Role: Backup tackle

Bell is the long-term successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle. That we know.

What Bell's role in 2026 is uncertain. He was in a competition with Fred Johnson for the No. 3 tackle job, and was the leader in the clubhouse for that role at the end of camp. We won't know if Bell will get the call unless Johnson or Jordan Mailata are injured -- and the Eagles hope that's not the case.

Bell should play over Fred Johnson right now, and is the backup right tackle. His development at right tackle was one of the encouraging signs of camp.

Cole Payton (5th round)

Role: QB4

The Eagles are keeping four quarterbacks on the active roster -- for now.

There isn't a backup quarterback on the roster, and the Eagles won't even name a QB2 with less than two weeks until the opener. It's hard to tell who is the better option, Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton.

Where does that leave Payton? He'll be on the roster as the developmental QB3. The Eagles even had him on the punt team in the preseason finale, so perhaps he'll be active on game day in that role.

Payton could be used in a Taysom Hill-type role with his running ability, which would certainly add another wrinkle to the offense. The Eagles are committed to developing Payton, which they didn't do with Kyle McCord last year.

Micah Morris (6th round)

Role: Developmental guard

Morris earned the last offensive lineman spot after a strong final few weeks of camp. He looked good in pass protection late in camp, and is part of the promising young interior offensive lineman group.

Drew Kendall is ahead of Morris on the depth chart. So is Willie Lampkin. Both would get in a game before Morris would, as Morris is likely going to be a game day inactive.

This is another rookie to take a long-term view on. There's a lot of potential with Morris.

Rocco Underwood (UDFA)

Role: Long snapper

The Eagles could have waived Underwood and brought him back on the practice squad for roster gymnastics, then elevated him for the first three weeks. They could have looked for another long snapper -- and still might -- but Underwood was protected on the 53.

Until the Eagles make a move, and there's little reason to think they will, Underwood will be the long snapper come Week 1. He was the only UDFA to make the 53-man roster.

Underwood improved as training camp went on, enough to win the job against himself for long snapper.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!