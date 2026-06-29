Everything Eagles Fans Need to Know About Open Camp: Price, Date, Location

The days of open training camp practices of Lehigh University are long gone, yet the Philadelphia Eagles still provide one open training camp practice to the fans.

This open practice is the latest one the Eagles have ever had, essentially a conclusion to training camp and a teaser for the regular season opener on September 13.

Here are all the details for the Eagles open practice at Lincoln Financial Field in 2026

Open practice date

The Eagles' open practice date at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event go on sale this Tuesday, June 30, at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase general admission tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

How much are tickets to open practices?

The Eagles training camp open practice at Lincoln Financial Field isn't free. The ticket price to get into the public practice is $15, up form $10 from previous years.

There will also be an option to purchase a $50 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. Fans will get the opportunity to watch the beginning of practice up close (individual warmups).

The proceeds from the tickets go to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Any fan age two and over will need a ticket for entry.

Is there assigned seating?

This is a general admission practice, so first-come, first-serve. There are no ticket limitations per customer either, so fans can purchase as many tickets as they like.

Parking outside the stadium complex will be free as well. Here are all teh available lots for the open practice.

Lincoln Financial Field

The Phillies are also on the road that week, so the Citizens Bank park lots will also be available. For an easier way out of the sports complex, the Citizens Bank Park lots are the better option.

Are there any other open practices?

For Eagles fans to catch an open practice outside of this one, they'll have to head to Foxborough to catch the team in action. The Eagles will have a joint practice with the New England Patriots on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20 -- and both practices will be open to the public (weather permitting).

The Patriots hold their training camp at the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium at Patriot Place.

All practice dates and times are subject to change, but the gates will open at 9:15 a.m. ET and the practice begins at 10:15 a.m. ET. Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the Patriots website here.

The Eagles and Patriots play a preseason game on Saturday, August 22 at Gilette Stadium.

What about the rest of training camp?

Training camp is held at the Jefferson Health Training Complex and is limited to the public. The Eagles report to training camp on Tuesday, July 28 and the first practice will likely be on Wednesday, July 29.

The full training camp schedule hasn't been announced yet and will be announced at a later date.