McMullen: Tanner McKee Could Provide Important Answers About Sean Mannion's Eagles Offense

PHILADELPHIA - The “week from hell,” as dubbed by star left tackle Jordan Mailata after a cascade of roster upheaval, a transatlantic trip, and a gut-wrenching loss in London, may have just been elevated to the “season from hell” for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As late as Sept. 28, Tanner McKee was the Eagles’ QB3. On Sunday, the fourth-year pro will take over the struggling Eagles offense after Jalen Hurts was ruled out indefinitely Thursday with a superficial blood clot in his leg.

“I think I was a little early,” Mailata laughed when Eagles On SI asked about his team's bad luck this season. “I might have jumped the gun on that one. Holy cow! That's the NFL, man. It's the gift that keeps on giving."

The situation unfolded after Hurts asked the training staff to treat his calf late last week after taking a cleat to the leg during the Eagles’ Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The results of an ultrasound performed after the team flew to London in the subsequent days showed the superficial blood clot, but medical staff concluded the Super Bowl-winning quarterback could safely play.

From there, a follow-up ultrasound performed on Wednesday night revealed movement in the small clot. As a result, Hurts will sit out this weekend and possibly beyond that, depending on what needs to be done from a medical standpoint.

The Eagles’ medical staff say they are determining the appropriate course of treatment.

“Superficial blood clots form near the skin's surface and, while generally less dangerous than deep vein thrombosis (DVT), must be taken seriously. If a clot extends into deeper veins, it can cause severe complications, including traveling to the lungs," explains Dr. Alina Mitina, Emergency Medicine Physician at Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC). "While many resolve with simple treatments like warm compresses and anti-inflammatories, the clot's size and location determine whether blood thinners are necessary.

“Recent trauma and prolonged inactivity are major risk factors. Although we can't definitively say the flight to London worsened his condition, combining long-distance air travel with a recent leg injury creates a higher-risk environment for a clot to progress."

With Hurts sidelined, the Eagles turn to McKee, a 6-foot-6 pocket passer drafted in the sixth round out of Stanford in 2023. He has just two career starts and limited regular-season snaps (54 of 88 for 597 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception), but he has impressed in spots, including a solid Week 18 performance in 2024.

The team recently released veteran Andy Dalton, solidifying McKee as the clear No. 2 before the injury elevated him further; rookie Cole Payton is now the primary backup.⁠

The change comes at a precarious moment for an offense that ranks near the bottom of the league in scoring, yards, and efficiency under first-year offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Hired from the Packers (where he served as quarterbacks coach under Matt LaFleur) after playing under Sean McVay and in Kevin O’Connell’s system, Mannion has installed a scheme rooted in the McVay/Shanahan tree: the goals of more under-center work, heavy play-action, wide-zone running concepts, motion, and pure progression reads rather than the RPO-heavy, dual-threat-friendly attack that previously maximized Hurts.

Unplanned evaluation ⁠

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That philosophical shift has been a work in progress and, by most accounts, an imperfect marriage for Hurts, whose strengths as a runner and off-schedule playmaker have been featured less amid the new structure.

Mannion, meanwhile, has repeatedly said the core tenets of the offense remain non-negotiable even as results lag, with the unit averaging under 15 points and struggling to sustain drives during a three-game skid. ⁠

McKee is perceived as a more traditional pocket passer, although his processing has been slow when given opportunities in training camp and the preseason.

That said, inserting the Stanford product could offer a clearer picture into whether the scheme’s issues stem primarily from execution, personnel, or a fundamental mismatch with Hurts’ skill set.

A better fit for McKee might allow Mannion’s preferred play-action and progression concepts to better shine, even if the Eagles lose Hurts’ unique dual-threat dimension.

How long Hurts remains out—and whether McKee’s stint reveals more about the long-term viability of Mannion’s offense—could shape Philadelphia’s path through the rest of the season and into the future.

For an offense still searching for identity, the next several games may serve as an unplanned but needed evaluation of both Hurts’ fit into Mannion’s vision and the system itself.

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