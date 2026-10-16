Everything Important Eagles Players Said About Jalen Hurts Injury After Today's Practice

PHILADELPHIA – Markel Bell arrived at Thursday morning’s walkthrough, glanced about the field, and didn’t see the No. 1. Jalen Hurts wasn’t there.

Players then saw Tanner McKee in the huddle, and they began checking their phones. That was how the Eagles learned the news that their quarterback would not play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers as the QB and the organization determine the best course of treatment for the superficial blood clot in his calf.

“I didn't hear about it until I got to my phone,” said the rookie right tackle. “I got to my phone after walk-through. I found out when you guys found out. I was sitting around and I'm like, ‘Dang,’ like, ‘Wow,’ this is crazy.”

Bell’s recollection of finding out about Hurts was echoed among others in the locker room on Thursday.

“I found out when you guys found out,” said left tackle Jordan Mailata. “It's insane.”

Added linebacker Zack Baun: “It was shocking, And then to find out that he had been dealing with it last game was very shocking. But it just shows his toughness, his grit, his attitude, his willingness to win. I hope he gets better soon. I really do.”

Hurts' injury one of several Eagles are dealing with

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper (80) breaks away for a touchdown reception during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been that kind of season so far for the Eagles, with one big injury, followed by another big injury, followed by Lane Johnson's retirement, the Cam Jurgens trade, and then another injury.

“It'll be a good story to tell once I get older and all that and in my career as well,” said Bell, “but right now, my vet retires, Cam gets traded, all the injuries, it’s just crazy.”

The Eagles don’t have time to dwell on crazy. They have a game on Sunday and are trying to find a way to snap a three-game losing streak. And they’ll have to do it without Hurts and several other players that could include DeVonta Smith and Saquon Barkley.

“Just gotta keep my brother up in prayers, and that's what we're doing,” said Darius Cooper, who has become a favorite target for Hurts, with four touchdown catches on just seven receptions. “We just have to continue to encourage him and continue to walk with him through it.”

The Eagles will turn to Tanner McKee, who began the season as the third-string quarterback but was elevated to No. 2 when they released Andy Dalton on Oct. 9. McKee said he found out before the team’s morning walkthrough that he would be the starter.

"You're going to be the guy"

It was at his locker when Hurts turned to him and said, “It looks like you’re going to be the guy.”

“It was like, ‘OK, well I'm taking the one reps now, and let's move like I'm gonna be the guy," said McKee. “As a backup quarterback, that's the mindset you have to have. At any moment you can be ready to play. On Sunday, it could be the first play; it could be the last play; you have to be ready.”

The Eagles hope it will be every play for McKee against the Panthers because his backup is rookie Cole Payton.

“It's not like Tanner's a new guy,” said Mailata. “He's been here for four years. Love everything about him. His poise, his energy, too. High energy guy.

“It's not Jalen, where Jalen's like cool, calm, collected 24/7. Tanner provides great... there's a very calm nature about him, but there's also a lot of high energy in him, too, just the way he attacks the practice.”

Get Eagles On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.