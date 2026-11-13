PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles are waiving veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who framed the roster move as a mutual decision both sides viewed as beneficial.⁠

Sources: The #Eagles are waiving WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, as both sides agreed it would be beneficial for all involved.



Brown had 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the #Chiefs last season and is expected to land with a playoff contender. pic.twitter.com/3MGeYJnqpS — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 13, 2026

Brown, signed in March to a one-year deal worth up to roughly $6.5 million with $5 million guaranteed after snaring 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, managed just five receptions for 63 yards across limited appearances for the struggling Eagles offense.

The move comes as the Eagles sit at 2-7 amid a seven-game losing streak and broader roster reshaping under general manager Howie Roseman, including the recent trades of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Hollywood Brown was a free-agent misfire

Hollywood Brown takes instruction from Eagles WR coach Aaron Moorehead this spring. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Brown was also widely thought to be a potential pre-deadline trade candidate, but no deal materialized. As a vested veteran released after the trade deadline, Brown must clear waivers and could draw interest from a playoff contender who needs help at receiver.

Brown’s short, unproductive stint in Philadelphia carried a longer-term cost that highlights one of the more painful free agency outcomes of the offseason.

Signing Brown canceled out a projected sixth-round compensatory pick the Eagles would have otherwise received in the 2027 NFL Draft for losing former starting safety Reed Blankenship to the Houston Texans.

Compensatory picks expert Nick Korte noted that the Eagles cannot recoup that selection by cutting Brown, as the relevant rule allowing teams to restore such picks through midseason releases was eliminated in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement. ⁠

Signing Marquise Brown caused the Eagles to cancel out a 6th round compensatory pick from Reed Blankenship going to Houston.



The Eagles cannot recoup this comp pick by cutting him, as the rule to do so was done away with in the 2020 CBA. https://t.co/8CHFSdu40S — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 13, 2026

Earlier projections from PhillyVoice and OverTheCap showed Blankenship’s three-year, $24.75 million deal with Houston (averaging $8.25 million) would project to a sixth-round compensatory pick that Brown’s roughly $5 million deal would offset.⁠

In hindsight, Blankenship’s departure was about pinching pennies and hand-wringing over upside rather than his demonstrated performance and leadership capabilities.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022, Blankenship rose to become a multi-year starter, team captain, and the secondary’s primary communicator—often described by coaches and teammates as quarterback of the back end.

Blankenship organized coverages, relayed adjustments, kept younger players aligned, and mentored emerging talents such as Cooper DeJean and Drew Mukuba in Philadelphia while contributing to the Super Bowl LIX championship defense.⁠

A void yet to be filled

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and others have spoken of replacing his voice and leadership “by committee,” underscoring the void left in a young secondary.

That committee, which has featured Mukuba opposite Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, and Kenny Moore at times, has struggled. Blown coverages have become more plentiful without Blankenship directing traffic.

The failed Brown experiment illustrates the high stakes and moving parts of free agency with production that never materialized, a leadership piece forfeited, and a compensatory pick lost to the fog of misvaluation.

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