Failed Hollywood Brown Experiment Underscores Eagles' Costly Free-Agent Trade-Off
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PHILADELPHIA, P.A. — The Eagles are waiving veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, who framed the roster move as a mutual decision both sides viewed as beneficial.
Brown, signed in March to a one-year deal worth up to roughly $6.5 million with $5 million guaranteed after snaring 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, managed just five receptions for 63 yards across limited appearances for the struggling Eagles offense.
The move comes as the Eagles sit at 2-7 amid a seven-game losing streak and broader roster reshaping under general manager Howie Roseman, including the recent trades of offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Hollywood Brown was a free-agent misfire
Brown was also widely thought to be a potential pre-deadline trade candidate, but no deal materialized. As a vested veteran released after the trade deadline, Brown must clear waivers and could draw interest from a playoff contender who needs help at receiver.
Brown’s short, unproductive stint in Philadelphia carried a longer-term cost that highlights one of the more painful free agency outcomes of the offseason.
Signing Brown canceled out a projected sixth-round compensatory pick the Eagles would have otherwise received in the 2027 NFL Draft for losing former starting safety Reed Blankenship to the Houston Texans.
Compensatory picks expert Nick Korte noted that the Eagles cannot recoup that selection by cutting Brown, as the relevant rule allowing teams to restore such picks through midseason releases was eliminated in the 2020 collective bargaining agreement.
Earlier projections from PhillyVoice and OverTheCap showed Blankenship’s three-year, $24.75 million deal with Houston (averaging $8.25 million) would project to a sixth-round compensatory pick that Brown’s roughly $5 million deal would offset.
In hindsight, Blankenship’s departure was about pinching pennies and hand-wringing over upside rather than his demonstrated performance and leadership capabilities.
Originally an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State in 2022, Blankenship rose to become a multi-year starter, team captain, and the secondary’s primary communicator—often described by coaches and teammates as quarterback of the back end.
Blankenship organized coverages, relayed adjustments, kept younger players aligned, and mentored emerging talents such as Cooper DeJean and Drew Mukuba in Philadelphia while contributing to the Super Bowl LIX championship defense.
A void yet to be filled
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and others have spoken of replacing his voice and leadership “by committee,” underscoring the void left in a young secondary.
That committee, which has featured Mukuba opposite Marcus Epps, Michael Carter, and Kenny Moore at times, has struggled. Blown coverages have become more plentiful without Blankenship directing traffic.
The failed Brown experiment illustrates the high stakes and moving parts of free agency with production that never materialized, a leadership piece forfeited, and a compensatory pick lost to the fog of misvaluation.
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John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullenFollow JFMcMullen