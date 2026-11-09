3 Eagles Who Could Be Traded Next After Jordan Davis

Each NFL trade deadline is often filled with offers that some general managers simply can't refuse, and that appeared to be the case for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman on Monday.

With the defensive tackle trade market heating up, the Eagles pulled the trigger by trading star DT Jordan Davis to the Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Philadelphia acquired a 2027 first-rounder and a 2029 second-round pick in the massive trade, making it clear that Roseman & Co. are thinking about the future.

Blockbuster: the Jaguars are trading a 2027 first-round pick and a 2029 second-round pick to the Eagles for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, sources tell ESPN.



This is the Jaguars’ third trade for a defensive player today while the Eagles now are poised to have 10 picks in the… pic.twitter.com/NTGnLf2MoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2026

Davis's trade could signal the start of the Eagles moving away from more veteran pieces, especially those with expiring contracts and unguaranteed futures in Philly. With action likely picking up even more as we get closer to the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, a few more current Eagles might become part of the team's past sooner rather than later.

3 Eagles who could be traded after the Jordan Davis blockbuster

That said, to quote former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Bill Goldberg, "Who's next?"

1. Dallas Goedert, TE

If any team is looking to add a dependable tight end to their offense, there's a good chance the Eagles will field some calls for Dallas Goedert. The ninth-year TE is a standard rental option (expiring contract, affordable $7 million cap hit, per Spotrac), and with Philly not looking competitive, it might be worth sending him to a contender.

After all, Goedert remains a solid contributor at this stage of his career. The 31-year-old playmaker has converted 31 catches into 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season, all while drawing a 100.1 passer rating when targeted. It might not be a career performance for him, but the fact that he's averaging his second-most yards per game (44.0) over the last four seasons is pretty impressive.

Throw in the fact that he has 13 postseason games (11 starts) and a Super Bowl ring under his belt, and it's easy to see why the Eagles should be open to shopping him around.

2. Tanner McKee, QB

This week not only marks the trade deadline but also the Eagles' bye. It's a good time to think about moving on from certain players, and Tanner McKee might fit the bill after being benched for Joe Milton in Week 9.

Milton's performance against the rival Giants wasn't perfect, but a lot of his struggles come from the rough shape that the Eagles' offensive line is in. He also didn't have a ton of time to prepare between being named the start and the game itself, which Sports Illustrated's John McMullen made as clear as day on Monday.

"The Eagles did not hand Milton a functional offense and ask him to elevate it. They handed him a protection problem that has gone unsolved for weeks and told him the answer was on the field Sunday. He did what he could with what he had." John McMullen on Joe Milton

Now that the bye is here, the Eagles can work harder to put Milton in a spot where they can take advantage of his big arm and mobility. At the same time, that could open the door to trading McKee, who's on an expiring contract and might not be re-signed in March. If the Eagles don't see him as part of their long-term plans anymore, why not trade him for something (even if it's a seventh-round pick)?

3. Tyler Steen, OG

No one would blame the Eagles for starting their offensive line over from scratch after how this season has progressed. The group has already been hit by Lane Johnson's retirement and Cam Jurgens's trade, and even Landon Dickerson's name has picked up buzz before the deadline. That's why it won't be a surprise if Tyler Steen is the next departure.

Drafted 66th overall in 2023, the Alabama product hasn't been the same player he was last year for the Eagles. His 67.4 overall and 63.5 run-block grades on Pro Football Focus have regressed from last year's effort (73.3 and 73.0, respectively), and he's already allowed two sacks on 559 offensive snaps after allowing the same number over 1,080 opportunities in 2025.

Like Goedert and McKee, Steen will be an unrestricted free agent in March. With teams like the Vikings, for example, looking to strengthen their offensive line's interior, it's likely worth the Eagles' effort to see if they can get a decent return for a veteran who's potentially declining and out of time in Philadelphia.

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