PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles enter Sunday’s Week 1 NFC East opener against the Washington Commanders in far better health than their division rivals, though team did decide to play it cautious with newly acquired edge rusher Jonathan Greenard.

Greenard, acquired in a draft weekend trade from the Minnesota Vikings and signed to a major extension, missed all of training camp after straining his pectoral muscle while lifting weights before camp. He returned to limited practice this week on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday.

The 29-year-old said after Thursday’s session that he feels “close” and “in a good spot,” but added that the decision is not his.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio indicated that even if Greenard was active, he would not play a full workload. Coach Nick Sirianni declined to commit before practice on Friday, saying medical staff would determine whether Greenard is ready or not.

The positive part of this week is that Greenard is on track to play sooner rather than later, validating Howie Roseman’s decision to put the veteran on the initial 53-man roster and not the PUP list, a roster lever that would have cost Greenard at least four games.

Without Greenard, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith will get the majority of the snaps on the edge with A.K Epenesa and Arnold Ebiketie also expected to be part of the rotation.

Rookie Debut

Eli Stowers runs through a drill at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Rookie tight end Eli Stowers (hamstring) was also limited all three days and has been listed as questionable for the game.

Asked at his locker if you would play Sunday, Stowers said “I believe so. That's the plan."

“... I'm super excited just to get back onto the field and be able to play in first real regular season game, it's a blessing, so I'm excited for it.”

The Eagles' new offense under Sean Mannion is expected to include an uptick in multiple tight end personnel packages. Starter Dallas Goedert and backups Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins, along with Stowers, are all expected to be active.

The latter three are expected to play integral roles on special teams for Michael Clay.

“Yeah, probably in some aspect,” Stowers said when asked about participating in the third phase. “I'm excited to do that as well.”

No other Eagles were listed on the injury report.

Washington faces a far steeper challenge from a health perspective. Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil is on injured reserve after tearing his triceps in the preseason and undergoing mid-August surgery; he is expected to miss a significant portion of the season.

Cornerback Trey Amos (ankle, previously a fibula fracture) and defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton (pec) are also on IR with designated-for-return tags. Edge rusher Dorance Armstrong is serving a one-game suspension.

Some good news for the Commanders came Friday. Head coach Dan Quinn said every player on the current 53-man roster is cleared to play.

That includes outside linebackers Odafe Oweh (calf) and K’Lavon Chaisson (knee), running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee), all of whom were limited earlier in the week. Payne was added to the injury report on Thursday.

Several others, including potential center Nick Allegretti, had been full participants. Oweh’s snap count remains uncertain, however, after a month-long battle with the calf.

The Commanders are expected to start Brandon Coleman at left tackle in Tunsil’s place, creating a ripple effect on the offensive line.

The Eagles are the defending division champions; Washington is coming off a disappointing 5-12 season in 2025.

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