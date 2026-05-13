Five Things On the 2026 Eagles Schedule Wishlist

We know who the Philadelphia Eagles will play this season, but we don't know when.

Two of the matchups have already been unveiled. The Eagles will play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving (Week 12) and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Week 5).

With some parts on the Eagles schedule wishlist determined, including a holiday game and a trip overseas, what other aspects on the Eagles schedule are going to be unveiled this week?

Do the fans want more holiday games? Do they want games on Sundays? When do they want to play certain opponents?

The Eagles didn't get one thing on their schedule wishlist (no international game), but there are other parts of the schedule that could come into fruition. Let's take a look at what fans should hope for with the rest of the schedule.

The Rams coming off the bye week

While it shouldn't matter when the Eagles play the Rams on this schedule, the Eagles do know they will get Los Angeles at home. Based on the desire to have the Eagles on national television, there's a good chance they'll be playing the Rams on one of the primetime slots.

The Rams are going to be a tough out anyway, so why not have Los Angeles off a bye week? Could be an early-season bye for an October game or a late-season bye for a December game (the latter the better).

The NFL could do the Eagles a huge favor by having the Rams game coming off a bye.

Get the Bears early

Based on the desire to have Eagles-Bears on national television (Philadelphia and Chicago are huge television markets), this game appears destined for one of the major standalone spots.

Why not have the Eagles and Bears play early, especially since the game is at Soldier Field. As the Eagles know, playing in Chicago in December can be brutal. The earlier they can play this game in the season -- and in the warm weather -- the better.

Thursday Night Football game at home

The Eagles are going to play on "Thursday Night Football" at some point this season, as the Thanksgiving game doesn't count as part of the TNF schedule. When the Eagles play on "Thursday Night Football" isn't a concern, but the hope is the game is at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFL schedule makers usually seem to alternate TNF contests for the Eagles between home and road, and the Eagles were on the road for TNF last year. They were home in 2024, so perhaps the NFL will give the Eagles a home TNF game this year.

Hopefully the league throws the Eagles a bone and gives them a TNF home game -- and early in the season.

Back-to-back home games (twice)

The Eagles were the first defending Super Bowl champion in NFL history not to have consecutive home games in a season, an incredible quirk amongst the schedule makers. They didn't have a single break in the schedule in terms of playing back-to-back games at home.

That has to change this year right? The NFL can't have this scheduling quirk for the Eagles again, especially with nine home games to eight road games.

Not only should the Eagles have consecutive home games for the Eagles, but it would be great for Philadelphia if the league gives the Eagles back-to-back home games on two separate occasions this year.

The league can certainly pull it off, especially since two of the road games have already been announced.

Home game against Cowboys on Sunday

The Eagles are playing the Cowboys on a short week with the Thanksgiving game, as both teams are expected to play that Sunday before the Thanksgiving showdown. What about the game in Philadelphia?

Can the Eagles not play the Cowboys on a short week? Not on Christmas Eve and not on Christmas or one of the late-season Saturday games. Let's have this game on a normal Sunday afternoon, whether it's a 4:25 or 8 p.m. kickoff.

Wishful thinking, but the opportunity is there. Surely NBC wants Eagles-Cowboys for "Sunday Night Football."