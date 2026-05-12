What Eagles Playing Cowboys on Thanksgiving Means For Remainder Of 2026 Schedule

The Philadelphia Eagles are playing on the biggest holiday in the NFL season.

Philadelphia will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day, in what is expected to be one of the most anticipated matchups of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs played the Cowboys in the Thanksgiving Day slot last season in what was the most watched regular season game in NFL history.

Fox is hoping the Eagles and Cowboys will top that mark, which is why a team that draws huge ratings like the Eagles are playing on Thanksgiving in the first place.

The Eagles' first Thanksgiving Day game since 2014 will be higly anticipated, but far from the only time the Eagles will play in a standalone game in 2026. Playing on Thanksgiving doesn't mean the Eagles are omitted from other standalone windows.

No Thanksgiving Eve or Black Friday game

The Eagles likely weren't going to play on Black Friday two years in a row, but playing in the Thanksgiving Eve game wasn't out of play until the Thanksgiving matchup was announced.

With the Eagles playing on Thanksgiving, they are ineligible from playing on Thanksgiving Eve or Black Friday in Week 12.

Christmas Day game?

The NFL is going to have three games on Christmas this year since the holiday falls on a Friday. At this rate, the league may have three games on Christmas every year.

The Eagles aren't omitted form playing on Christmas because they played on Thanksgiving. The Chiefs played on Thanksgiving and Christmas last year and drew huge ratings, so the Eagles are certainly in play for that.

There will also be a game on Christmas Eve, which falls on a Thursday, so prepare for the possibility of that.

Saturday games

The league will have standalone Saturday games in Weeks 15 through 18 -- four consecutive Saturdays to close out the season. Fox and CBS will have Saturday windows in Week 15, while there will be a Saturday game in Week 16 (December 26).

Week 17 has one game on NBC and one game on Peacock while Week 18 has the ABC doubleheader and Netflix is expected to pick up a game before the doubleheader. That's a lot of Saturday inventory for the league to place its teams.

The Eagles played on a Saturday late in the season last year. Wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles played on a Saturday again.

International games

The Eagles are still in play to be the road team in a London game or the Mexico City game.

There are three International Series Games set in London this season. The Jacksonville Jaguars host two of them and the Washington Commanders host the other, both of which are on the Eagles schedule (and the Eagles are scheduled to play both on the road).

The 49ers are the home team for the game at Estadio Asteca in Mexico City, and the Eagles are scheduled for a road game against them. They could be the opponent for this game as well.