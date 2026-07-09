After 13 seasons and three head coaches, legendary offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland parted ways with the Eagles this offseason.

The departure was necessary from a scheme perspective. The veteran coach preferred to remain somewhat static in his approach, an understandable stance given his remarkable track record in Philadelphia.

Under Stoutland, eight offensive linemen earned a combined 27 Pro Bowl selections and 14 All-Pro honors during an era that produced three Super Bowl appearances and the franchise’s only two Lombardi Trophies.

That said, head coach Nick Sirianni felt change was needed after opposing defenses had grown too effective at stopping the Eagles’ vaunted running game.

The NFL has shifted toward the en vogue outside zone and stretch schemes favored by Shanahan/McVay-style offenses, moving away from the power-based, gap-scheme approach—built on inside zone, duo, and pin-and-pull concepts—that Stoutland preferred.

Multiple team sources confirmed to Philadelphia Eagles On SI that Stoutland was offered the chance to stay as offensive line coach with the caveat of implementing the new approach. Also, Ryan Mahaffey—a confidant of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion—would be installed as run-game coordinator.

Stoutland’s duties were ultimately split, with Mahaffey as the RGC and former Minnesota offensive line coach Chris Kuper taking over the day-to-day coaching of that unit.

A former NFL lineman himself, Kuper has brought positives to the role, most notably the natural energy and fresh perspective a new voice can provide.

He also inherited a strong, veteran starting group. From left to right: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, and Lane Johnson. If healthy, that unit should remain excellent.

Offensive Line preseason composite ranks, featuring former Browns Scout @sdiben90NFL pic.twitter.com/uU19wzFvXz — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) July 7, 2026

The bigger questions involve the developmental side of the job—an area where Stoutland excelled. By contrast, Kuper’s track record with the Vikings was spotty. There were successes, such as Christian Darrisaw and the early returns on Donovan Jackson, but also disappointments in Ed Ingram, Garrett Bradbury, and Will Fries.

Ingram improved significantly after being traded to Houston. Bradbury (now in Chicago) delivered arguably his best season in New England last year, while Fries regressed after moving from Indianapolis to Minnesota.

Drafted in the second round (59th overall) by the Vikings in 2022, Ingram struggled through three seasons before being dealt to the Texans for a sixth-round pick. He played well enough in Houston to earn a three-year, $37.5 million extension.

Ingram recently praised the difference in coaching he received in Houston during an interview with KPRC's Aaron Wilson.

“I came here, I excelled,” Ingram said. “Shout out to [Texans OL coach] Cole Popovich. He never let me get complacent, and he always challenged me.

“Personally, I’ve always thought I’m a great player. All I need is the right person to help me. Coming here was probably the best thing to ever happen to me in my career.”

Ingram didn’t mention Kuper by name, but it’s clear he was not satisfied with the coaching he received in Minnesota.

“The skills were there,” Ingram said. “It just needed to be honed in and controlled a little bit.”

Multiple Dart Throws

Eagles rookie OT Markell Bell at minicamp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Kuper arrives in Philadelphia with nine offensive linemen in their first or second NFL seasons. Most are not high-profile prospects.

Third-round rookie tackle Markel Bell has the strongest pedigree. He's joined by 2025 Day 3 picks Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cam Williams; waiver-wire addition Willie Lampkin; and undrafted free agents Hollin Pierce and Jake Majors.

Sixth-round guard Micah Morris (Georgia); and undrafted Alabama free agent OG Jaeden Roberts were the additions this spring, along with Bell.

That’s a lot of developmental “dart throws” at Kuper’s disposal.

Stoutland’s history would have given fans confidence that several of those players would develop into real contributors. That developmental success is now the real test for Kuper—not the maintenance of the already-proven starting lineup everyone knows can play.