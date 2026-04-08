Four Players Who Won’t Be on the Eagles Roster by Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the process of building their roster for the 2026 season, and will be seeking upgrades with the NFL Draft and afterwards as they look to build a 90-man roster in time for minicamp.

There will be changes of course. That's part of the nature of the NFL. Players will sign and be released, and some of the released players will even be brought back. Those are the players at the bottom of the 90-man roster.

What about the players that are in competition for the 53-man roster? The Eagles can't keep everyone, and there are some prominent names that are on the chopping block this summer.

And there is AJ Brown, as the trade rumors continue to swirl regarding his future with the team. Once the post-June 1 deadline hits, there may be a move regarding the Eagles' star wide reciever.

Brown's future with the Eagles is in question, but what about other players on the roster? Let's look at five players not named AJ Brown that may not be on the roster come Week 1.

Will Shipley

The Eagles already bolstered the running back room early last season by acquiring Tank Bigsby, reducing Shipley's role to a RB3. Philadelphia added more talent to the running back room this offseason, signing Daemon Pierce early in free agency.

The Pierce signing is intriguing because of his ability to return kicks. He has 20 kick returns in his career, including four last season with the Houston Texans. Pierce is in Philadelphia has a camp body, but the Eagles may try him out at kick returner to compete with Shipley this summer.

Shipley has the edge over Pierce, but this isn't taking into account if the Eagles select a running back in the mid rounds this draft. That could question his roster spot for 2026 even more.

Jakorian Bennett

The Eagles cornerback room is extremely crowded.

Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean are roster locks, so is Riq Woolen as one of the team's top free agent signings. Michael Carter Jr. is also in the fold after his contract was restructured, and he can play safety.

That's four players that are on the roster. Where does Bennett fit in this equation?

Bennett struggled to get on the field last season as the Eagles acquired him to compete for a starting spot opposite Mitchell. He was behind Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo on the depth chart. Ringo is one of the best special teams players in football, so there's a spot for him.

Bennett will have to fight for a roster spot with veteran Jonathan Jones and 2025 fourth-round pick Mac McWilliams for a roster spot. He's already facing an uphill battle for someone who didn't appear to be in Vic Fangio's favor last year.

Let's see how a full offseason in the Eagles system helps Bennett, but this cornerback room is crowded.

Stone Smartt

The Eagles signed Smartt to a one-year deal this offseason in an effort to bolster the tight end room, one that got crowded over the offseason. Dallas Goedert is back in an Eagles uniform, same with Grant Calcaterra.

Johnny Mundt was also signed to improve the blocking aspect in the tight end room. The same can be said regarding Smartt, and Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has admitted the tight end room needed to improve in the blocking department.

While the tight end room is deeper, the Eagles may address the position early in the draft as a long term Goedert replacement. That's two spots occupied for 2026, along with Calcaterra and Mundt.

Smartt is a good special teamer, but he's on a one-year deal for a reason. Similar situation with Calcaterra as a pass catcher, but his roster chances are higher in the evolving tight end room.

Now if the Eagles draft a tight end? Add Calcaterra to this list.

Darius Cooper

There was a lot to like about Cooper's story last season, but it also demonstrated the lack of depth the Eagles had at wide receiver behind AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. Cooper was the WR4 after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season with knee and ankle injuries.

Wilson will be in a battle for a roster spot this summer, but so will Cooper. The Eagles added Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, and Brown is the Dotson replacement. If AJ Brown remains, that's three wide receiver spots on lock.

Moore has struggled in the league and has bounced around, but he was once a high second-round pick. He'll get a long look. The Eagles may also draft a wideout in the early rounds in case they plan on moving on from AJ Brown, which is another factor into the equation.

Britain Covey is also on the roster bubble, but he's been a reliable punt returner in the past. How many wideouts will the Eagles keep?

Cooper did what was asked of him, but it's hard for undrafted free agencts to stick around. He'll need another strong summer to make the Eagles roster again.