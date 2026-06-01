Patriots Super Bowl Odds Rise, Eagles Fall After A.J. Brown Trade

A second big trade in the NFL has become public today. Hours after the blockbuster Myles Garrett trade between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns was announced, Adam Schefter of ESPN has posted that the Philadelphia Eagles have shipped wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots.

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ESPN sources: The Eagles are trading Pro-Bowl WR A.J. Brown to the Patriots for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick that is the better of New England’s two fifths. The deal that has been speculated on for weeks now finally is happening. Brown and Patriots… pic.twitter.com/9Z8ocpyeJf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

In return for the star receiver, the Eagles are receiving the Patriots' 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

As a result of the trade, the Patriots' odds to win Super Bowl odds have improved from +1700 a week ago to +1600 at FanDuel today.

Many football fans assumed the Patriots were going to improve in 2025, but few people had them going all the way to the Super Bowl, and that's exactly what happened. Drake Maye had an MVP-worthy season, and New England would go on to post a 14-3 record and the AFC East title. They would then get past the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos to win the AFC. Unfortunately, things fell short for them in Super Bowl 60, losing to the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 29-13.

The Patriots have a much tougher road ahead of them in 2026, having to play a first-place schedule with a target on their back. As a result, New England knew it had to get its young quarterback some more weapons, and that's what the Patriots' management has done. They signed Romeo Doubs in March and have now added A.J. Brown to the mix. Brown will likely serve as their primary receiver moving forward.

In his four seasons with the Eagles, Brown racked up 339 receptions for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was named second-team All-Pro in three of those four seasons and helped lead the Eagles to their Super Bowl 59 win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles' odds have fallen from +1800 to +1900, but based on them using their first-round pick on a wide receiver in Makai Lemon from USC, we can assume Philadelphia was prepared to lose Brown this offseason.

At +1600, only the Los Angeles Rams (+550), Baltimore Ravens (+1000), Buffalo Bills (+1000), and Seattle Seahawks (+1100) have better Super Bowl odds than the Patriots.

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