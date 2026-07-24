Full Eagles Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to embark on another training camp at the Jefferson health Training Camp (yes the practice facility has a new name). While it's been 13 years sinc ethe golden era of training camp at Lehigh University, the summer of football lives on in South Philadelphia.

Training camp is still memorable, even though it's not as memorable as the days at Lehigh -- and even West Chester. Access is restricted to fans, but the updates keep coming -- and there will be plenty from Eagles On SI.

Here is the Eagles training camp schedule, as the first practice is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29. There will be one practice at Lincoln Financial Field, but that is significantly later in the summer. The Eagles are also heading up to Foxborough for joint practices with the New England Patriots in mid-August (you can read more about that here).

This is the training camp schedule we have so far.

Wednesday, July 29

9:30 am -- Nick Sirianni scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Thursday, July 30

9:40 am -- Vic Fangio scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Friday, July 31

Walkthrough. Closed practice

Saturday, August 1

9:40 am -- Sean Mannion scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Sunday, August 2

Off day

Monday, August 3

9:40 am -- Nick Sirianni scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Tuesday, August 4

9:40 am -- Michael Clay scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Wednesday, August 5

9:40 am -- Vic Fangio scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Thursday, August 6

Walkthrough. Closed practice.

Friday, August 7

9:40 am -- Nick Sirianni scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Saturday, August 8

9:40 am -- Sean Mannion scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Sunday, August 9

Off day

Monday, August 10

9:40 am -- Nick Sirianni scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Tuesday, August 11

9:40 am -- Vic Fangio scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Wednesday, August 12

Walkthrough. Closed practice

Thursday, August 13

9:40 am -- Nick Sirianni scheduled to speak

10:00 am -- Practice scheduled to begin

Saturday, August 15

7 p.m. -- Ravens at Eagles (preseason opener)

Joint practices with Patriots

The joint practices with the Patriots are on Wednesday, August 19 and Thursday, August 20. All outdoor training camp practices will take place on the upper grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. Parking and access to all public practices are free, so Eagles fans can actually watch their team in a training camp practice (similar to the Lehigh University days).

The joint practice with the Eagles on August 20 is the final public practice of the season for the Patriots. The preseason game at Gillette Stadium is Saturday, August 22 at 7 p.m.

Open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles usually host one-to-two open training camp practices at Lincoln Financial Field a year. There will be only one this year.

The Eagles' open practice date at Lincoln Financial Field will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 6 p.m. Fans can purchase general admission tickets atTicketmaster.com.

The ticket price to get into the public practice is $15. There will also be an option to purchase a $50 VIP ticket that will provide fans with a special on-field experience before the start of practice. Fans will get the opportunity to watch the beginning of practice up close (individual warmups).

The proceeds from the tickets go to the Eagles Autism Foundation. Any fan age two and over will need a ticket for entry.