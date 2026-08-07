6 Winners, 6 Losers From First Week of Eagles Training Camp: Top Rookies A No Show

One week into Philadelphia Eagles training camp and there are plenty of storylines to evaluate through six practices. The leaders in the main position battles have been determined and the overreactions are in (which answer some of the storylines from camp).

What players should be highlighted? What players have some work to do? What players are on the chopping block?

This is the reason winners and losers are evaluated. Here are six winners and six losers form the firts week of practice.

Winners

Dontayvion Wicks: There have been some impressive catches by Wicks in this training camp, as he's built the chemistry with Jalen Hurts and firmly established himself in the WR2 role. Not only has Wicks made impressive catches, but he's been a consistent option across the middle of the field (the area the Eagles want Hurts to have more repetitions). Wicks has been the second-best wide recieve rthis training camp.

Markel Bell: The Eagles gave Fred Johnson an opportunity to be the starting right tackle when Lane Johnson was out (personal). Johnson didn't do well in the first practice, Bell took over in the second practice and hasn't given up the job. Based on the position battles, Bell is the front runner to be the No. 3 tackle. He's played well enough to keep the job, and has been the best rookie in camp.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.: While he may not be a starting off-ball linebacker on this team, Trotter Jr. has proven he should be a starting linebacker in the NFL. He's consistently made plays when called upon and he's found a way to the football. Trotter Jr.'s instincts are why he finds himself making plays, even if he doesn't have the athleticism that sticks out like Jihaad Campbell. If there's an injury to the starters, the Eagles won't miss a beat with Trotter Jr.

Tank Bigsby: Saquon Barkley is the No. 1 running back and will receive the lion's share of the carries this year, but there could be more touches in store for Bigsby. His burst and explosiveness stands out in practice, and teh Eagles are featuring him more as a pass catcher. The Eagles certainly have a role for Bigsby in this offense, and he continues to make plays in practice.

Drew Kendall: The favorite for the No. 3 guard spot is Kendall, as the Eagles have him as the second team left guard when Landon Dickerson is out and he's also the second team right guard in the team portion of practice. Kendall was listed in the losers segment after three practices, but that was more of an uncertainly what his role is. That's not the case after a week of practice.

Jalyx Hunt: Playing the right side with Jonathan Greenard on PUP, Hunt is on his favorable side of the defensive line and is consistently in the backfield. Hunt has notched several sacks in practice and is ahead of Nolan Smith in the battle for the other starting pass rusher spot. All the Eagles nee dto do if give Hunt some reps on the left side of the line, which may not happen until Greenard returns.

Losers

Makai Lemon: While Lemon wasn't doing much in camp when he was on the field, a hamstring injury has kept him off the field. Lemon was already behind the 8-ball with getting reps in the offense and establishing chemistry with Jalen Hurts, and now he's missing training camp. The Eagles say this isn't a long-term injury, but Lemon isn't likely going to be a major factor in this offense come Week 1. He also won't have the WR2 job either.

Fred Johnson: There was an opportunity for Johnson to be the No. 3 tackle when Lane Johnson was out. One practice into camp, and Johnson was replaced by Markel Bell as the first team right tackle. Bell hasn't given up the spot and Johnson has struggled at second team left tackle. Johnson may not even make the roster at this rate (don't think it's that dire, but he's a cut candidate.

Ty Robinson: Robinson has essentially been a non-factor in the defensive tackle competition. He's on the third team at defensive tackle, getting most of his work in the developmental portion at the end of practice -- with players like Uar Bernard. Would be surprising if Robinson makes this team at this rate.

Eli Stowers: For a second-round pick, hard to even notice Stowers exists on the football field. His athleticism hasn't shown up in practice and he's having a hard time getting open. If there's a TE2 competition, it's hard to acknowlege it as Johnny Mundt is the clear front runner there. Perhaps Stowers was more of a long-term project, but it wasn't depicted that way when he was drafted. This is why draft observations should be taken lightly.

Tanner McKee: If there's a leader in the clubhouse for the QB2 competition, it's Andy Dalton. While Dalton hasn't played well through six practices, McKee has struggled to get rid of the football quickly and make timely throws. The little things are what Dalton is doing, and that's why he's ahead of McKee in the QB2 competition. Seemed foolish to just hand the QB2 job to McKee based on last year, but even McKee wasn't great last year (which is why the Eagles brought in Dalton in the first place).

Will Shipley: Perhaps there is a RB3 competition after all, as Shipley has struggled to catch passes in camp. This is supposed to be the strength of his game, but Shipley has fallen flat. Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell could give Shipley a run at the RB3 job over the next few weeks, especially is they show a burst in practice. Wasn't that long ago Shipley was the RB2 entering the season (last year). Now there's a chance he may not make the roster.